Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Dec. 22: Carlton Davis, Antoine Winfield Jr. Sidelined

After suffering a groin injury against Atlanta, cornerback Carlton Davis did not participate in Tuesday’s walk-through practice. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was also added to the report.

Dec 22, 2020 at 04:40 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers opened practice for Week 16 early given their Saturday afternoon kickoff against the Lions in Detroit. The first injury report of the week came on Tuesday and revealed just three players on it for the Buccaneers. It was an estimation due to the team holding a walk-though practice instead of full speed in order to allow for more rest.

Cornerback Carlton Davis did not participate after suffering a groin injury against Atlanta. Head Coach Bruce Arians said Davis is getting better and they're hopeful he can keep improving each day. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was also added to the report after sitting out due to a shoulder injury.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • CB Carlton Davis (groin) – Did Not Participate
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (shoulder) – Did Not Participate

Lions

  • LB Jamie Collins (neck) – Did Not Participate
  • OL Tyrell Crosby (ankle) – Did Not Participate
  • T Taylor Decker (groin) – Limited Participation
  • CB Mike Ford (foot) – Limited Participation
  • WR Kenny Golladay (hip) – Did Not Participate
  • OL Frank Ragnow (throat) – Did Not Participate
  • CB Darryl Roberts (hip) – Limited Participation
  • QB Matthew Stafford (rib, right thumb) – Limited Participation
  • T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (concussion) – Did Not Participate

