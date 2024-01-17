Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Jan. 17: Barrett, Godwin, Diaby Among Non-Participants 

During Wednesday's walk-through, four players did not participate for Tampa Bay: outside linebackers Shaquil Barrett (ankle) and Yaya Diaby (shoulder), receiver Chris Godwin (knee) and running back Chase Edmonds (toe). In addition, quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs) practiced at a full capacity after being limited in practice last week.
- DNP: Did Not Participate
- FP: Full Participation
- LP: Limited Participation
Read below for the full report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- OLB Shaquil Barrett (ankle) - DNP (Wed.)
- OLB Yaya Diaby (shoulder) - DNP (Wed.)
- WR Chris Godwin (knee) - DNP (Wed.)
- RB Chase Edmonds (toe) - DNP (Wed.)
- QB Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs) - FP (Wed.)
Lions
- LB Alex Anzalone (shoulder) - LP (Wed.)
- DB Brian Branch (knee) - FP (Wed.)
- LB James Houston** (ankle) - FP (Wed.)
- S Kerby Joseph (knee) - FP (Wed.)
- TE Sam LaPorta (knee) - FP (Wed.)
- C Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe/rest) - DNP (Wed.)
- WR Kalif Raymond (knee) - DNP (Wed.)
- TE Brock Wright (hip) - FP (Wed.)
**Currently on Reserve/Injured.