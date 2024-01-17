Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Jan. 17: Barrett, Godwin, Diaby Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Divisional Round matchup 

Jan 17, 2024 at 04:05 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

During Wednesday's walk-through, four players did not participate for Tampa Bay: outside linebackers Shaquil Barrett (ankle) and Yaya Diaby (shoulder), receiver Chris Godwin (knee) and running back Chase Edmonds (toe). In addition, quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs) practiced at a full capacity after being limited in practice last week. 

  • DNP: Did Not Participate
  • FP: Full Participation
  • LP: Limited Participation

Read below for the full report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • OLB Shaquil Barrett (ankle) - DNP (Wed.)
  • OLB Yaya Diaby (shoulder) - DNP (Wed.)
  • WR Chris Godwin (knee) - DNP (Wed.)
  • RB Chase Edmonds (toe) - DNP (Wed.)
  • QB Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs) - FP (Wed.) 

Lions

  • LB Alex Anzalone (shoulder) - LP (Wed.)
  • DB Brian Branch (knee) - FP (Wed.) 
  • LB James Houston** (ankle) - FP (Wed.) 
  • S Kerby Joseph (knee) - FP (Wed.) 
  • TE Sam LaPorta (knee) - FP (Wed.) 
  • C Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe/rest) - DNP (Wed.)
  • WR Kalif Raymond (knee) - DNP (Wed.)
  • TE Brock Wright (hip) - FP (Wed.) 

**Currently on Reserve/Injured.

