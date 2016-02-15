Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup, 1.0

Heading into the 2015 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers held the No. 1 overall pick and had their sights set on a drafting a quarterback. The team would eventually select Jameis Winston, who went on to throw for 4,042 yards, the third-most ever by a rookie. The Bucs hold the No. 9 pick this year and could select a player at a number of different positions, from defensive end to cornerback to offensive tackle. Below is a look at what a handful of NFL Draft experts think the Buccaneers will do in the first round.

ESPN](http://espn.go.com/nfl/insider/story/_/id/14551791/mel-kiper-releases-first-mock-draft-2016-nfl) **Todd McShay: DeForest Buckner, DE, Oregon

Mel Kiper: Vernon Hargreaves III, CB, Florida

NFL.COM

Chad Reuter: Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida

Lance Zierlein: Kevin Dodd, DE, Clemson

Bucky Brooks: Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson

Daniel Jeremiah: Eli Apple, CB, Ohio St.

USA TODAY

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Ronnie Stanley, T, Notre Dame

"The Bucs struggled with injuries and inexperience on the offensive line in 2015. Maybe Demar Dotson returns to form in 2016, and maybe Donovan Smith improves after a rocky rookie year. But a strong case can be made that Stanley is a better option than either. And does it really make sense to take any risks with Jameis Winston's well-being?"

CBS SPORTS, NFL DRAFT SCOUT

Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida

"Tampa will address the cornerback position next off-season, either in free agency or the draft, possibly both. Hargreaves is a tough-minded, instinctive cover man who is ready to start from day one in the NFL."

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED, CHRIS BURKE

Ronnie Stanley, OT, Notre Dame

"The Buccaneers need help at several key spots on defense. So then why a tackle here? Well, for two reasons: 1. The gap between Tunsil and Stanley is small, meaning this could look like a bargain. 2. There is more depth at the pass-rushing spots and even at DB than at tackle. If Tampa Bay wants help along its O-line, this is the spot to pounce."

WALTER FOOTBALL

Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, Oklahoma State

"Acquiring more pass-rushers makes sense in a division comprised of Cam Newton, Drew Brees and Matt Ryan."

CBS SPORTS, ROB RANG

DeForest Buckner, DE, Oregon

"The Bucs boast one of the NFL's best in four-time reigning Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy. Unfortunately, the rest of the defensive line remains a work in progress. At 6-7, 290 pounds, Buckner has the bulk and strength to play both inside at defensive tackle and his customary defensive end role. While speed off the edge is important, in a division facing Cam Newton twice a year, size and strength up front is critical, as well."

DRAFTTEK.com

Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, Oklahoma State

"It's been unwritten dogma that Emmanuel Ogbah represents the pinnacle of what the Buccaneers can achieve with their R1 selection. But is there a way that Joey Bosa can fall to the Bucs' #9 pick? Or perhaps Jalen Ramsey? Possibly. The quarterbacks are the wildcard. At this point, we have three who can potentially leave the board before the Bucs select: Paxton Lynch, Carson Wentz, and Jared Goff. We know Cleveland is a lock for one of the three. San Francisco is a high probablility, and Dallas may also be in play among teams selecting prior to the Bucs. But other teams will strongly consider moving up into the top-10; Philadelphia and Los Angeles are the most QB-needy. Follow me on this, but if all three QB prospects are drafted prior to pick #9, then there will be two names in our current DRAFTSIM (which only lists one as a top-8 pick) who will become available to the Bucs. Could Bosa or Ramsey be one of those?"