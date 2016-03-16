Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup, 5.0

Heading into the 2015 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers held the No. 1 overall pick and had their sights set on a drafting a quarterback. The team would eventually select Jameis Winston, who went on to throw for 4,042 yards, the third-most ever by a rookie. The Bucs hold the No. 9 pick this year and could select a player at a number of different positions, from defensive end to cornerback to offensive tackle. Below is a look at what a handful of NFL Draft experts think the Buccaneers will do in the first round.

Who do you think the Bucs will take? Cast your vote by clicking HERE. *BUCCANEERS.COM FAN POLL: Defensive end * *ESPN *Todd McShay (March. 1): Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida

Mel Kiper (March 8): Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida

NFL.COM

Daniel Jeremiah (March 1): Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida

Lance Zierlein (March 4): Joey Bosa, DE, Ohio State

Bucky Brooks (March 2): DeForest Buckner, DE, Oregon

Charles Davis (March 3): Kevin Dodd, DE, Clemson

USA TODAY

Ronnie Stanley, T, Notre Dame

Updated: March 4

"The Irish tackle with the sweet feet is too good to pass up here despite the Bucs' defensive shortcomings. And better in the long run to safeguard QB Jameis Winston, who was under fire too often as a rookie."

CBS SPORTS, NFL DRAFT SCOUT

Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida

Updated: March 9

"Tampa will address the cornerback position this off-season, either in free agency or the draft, possibly both. Hargreaves is a tough-minded, instinctive cover man who is ready to start from day one in the NFL."

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED, DON BANKS

Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson

Updated: March 1

"I see Baltimore and San Diego as the Round 1 pivot points for Tampa Bay. If those teams both go for defense, thereby pushing Stanley down the board, then I think he's the Bucs' pick at No. 9. Nabbing Lawson is a strong fallback plan. He is put together at 270 pounds, yet he still ran a 4.7 40. Lawson is ready for the NFL."

WALTER FOOTBALL

Leonard Floyd, DE/LB, Georgia

Updated: March 9

"The Buccaneers have been linked to Leonard Floyd, as Charlie Campbell mentioned on our podcast. Floyd would definitely help Tampa's efforts of generating heavy pressure on Cam Newton, Drew Brees and Matt Ryan."

PEWTER REPORT

Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville

Updated: March 13

Rankins is the top-rated 4-3, one-gap defensive tackle in the draft. While the Bucs already have McCoy, drafting Rankins gives them another disruptive interior pass rusher and insurance at the three-technique in case he gets injured. New defensive coordinator Mike Smith had a pair of Pro Bowl defensive tackles in Marcus Stroud and John Henderson in Jacksonville, and St. Louis spent a first-round pick on defensive tackle Aaron Donald in 2014 just two years after drafting defensive tackle Michael Brockers in the first round in 2012. It's not unheard of for a team to have two talented defensive tackles, and Rankins has the traits to be special.

CBS SPORTS, ROB RANG

DeForest Buckner, DE, Oregon

Updated: March 9

"The Bucs boast one of the NFL's best in four-time reigning Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy. Unfortunately, the rest of the defensive line remains a work in progress. At 6-7, 290 pounds, Buckner has the bulk and strength to play both inside at defensive tackle and his customary defensive end role. While speed off the edge is important, in a division facing Cam Newton twice a year, size and strength up front is critical, as well."

CBS SPORTS, PETE PRISCO

Wiliam Jackson II, CB, Houston

Updated: March 13

"They added a smaller corner in Brent Grimes in free agency, so they can get a taller corner here in Jackson. I think he could also play inside, and the Bucs need help there too."

DRAFTTEK.com

Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida

Updated: March 12