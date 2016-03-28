Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup, 7.0

NFL Draft analysts weigh in on the Buccaneers' No. 9 pick.

Mar 28, 2016 at 04:12 AM
helmet-article-6
Buccaneers.com
mock-draft-roundup.jpg

Heading into the 2015 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers held the No. 1 overall pick and had their sights set on a drafting a quarterback. The team would eventually select Jameis Winston, who went on to throw for 4,042 yards, the third-most ever by a rookie. The Bucs hold the No. 9 pick this year and could select a player at a number of different positions, from defensive end to cornerback to offensive tackle. Below is a look at what a handful of NFL Draft experts think the Buccaneers will do in the first round. 

Who do you think the Bucs will take? Cast your vote by clicking **HERE*****BUCCANEERS.COM FAN POLL**: Cornerback * ***ESPN** *Todd McShay (March 24): Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida
Mel Kiper (March 8): Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida

**NFL.COM**
Daniel Jeremiah (March 14): Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida
Lance Zierlein (March 21): DeForest Buckner, DE, Oregon
Bucky Brooks (March 16): DeForest Buckner, DE, Oregon
Charles Davis (March 23): Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida

**USA TODAY**
Vernon Hargreaves III, CB, Florida
Updated: March 24
"The ball's in the air quite a bit in the NFC South. Pairing Hargreaves with veteran CB Brent Grimes would give the ex-Gator more time to adapt to the pros while honing his skills against No. 2 receivers or while locking down the slot."

**CBS SPORTS, NFL DRAFT SCOUT**
Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida
Updated: March 28
"Tampa needs to address the cornerback position this draft and Hargreaves is a tough-minded, instinctive cover man who is ready to start from Day One in the NFL."

**SPORTS ILLUSTRATED, CHRIS BURKE**
Vernon Hargreaves III, CB, Florida
Updated: March 16
"Brent Grimes boosts an underwhelming cornerback core, but keep in mind that he'll be 33 in July. Also don't overlook how little else the Buccaneers have at the position, thanks to Alterraun Verner and Johnathan Banks' collective struggles and the free agencies of Sterling Moore and Mike Jenkins. Hargreaves can become a No. 1 option outside; he's already a potential No. 2 with the footwork to slide down over the slot."

**WALTER FOOTBALL**
Leonard Floyd, DE/LB, Georgia
Updated: March 16
"It's quite apparent that Tampa needed someone better to get to the quarterback, and while it already added Robert Ayers, a long-term option is needed. Fortunately for the front office, this class is loaded with talented edge rushers.

**PEWTER REPORT**
Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville
Updated: March 13
Rankins is the top-rated 4-3, one-gap defensive tackle in the draft. While the Bucs already have McCoy, drafting Rankins gives them another disruptive interior pass rusher and insurance at the three-technique in case he gets injured. New defensive coordinator Mike Smith had a pair of Pro Bowl defensive tackles in Marcus Stroud and John Henderson in Jacksonville, and St. Louis spent a first-round pick on defensive tackle Aaron Donald in 2014 just two years after drafting defensive tackle Michael Brockers in the first round in 2012. It's not unheard of for a team to have two talented defensive tackles, and Rankins has the traits to be special.

**CBS SPORTS, ROB RANG**
Joey Bosa, DE, Ohio State
Updated: March 27
"The Bucs addressed their defensive line already this offseason with a three-year deal for free agent Robert Ayers, but at this point, Bosa is simply too good of a player to pass up. Bosa isn't a flashy athlete and may never be a 10-plus sack-a-season player in the NFL. He's pro-ready, though, showing awareness and strength to handle run-stuffing duties as well as the burst and refined hand play to attack the quarterback."

**CBS SPORTS, PETE PRISCO**
Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson
Updated: March 23
"They added Robert Ayers in free agency, but they need even more edge help. Lawson has the type of speed teams crave off the edge."

**DRAFTTEK.com**
Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss
Updated: March 25
"My "Big Board" for the Bucs would feature Joey Bosa and Jalen Ramsey atop the wish list. Although Ramsey did slip to the Bucs in a recent DRAFTSIM, the chances of he (or Bosa) dropping to their No. 9 slot is unlikely. Of available possibilities DE Shaq Lawson, CB Vernon Hargreaves, and WR Laquon Treadwell, it's Treadwell who is the most pro-ready. The Ole Miss standout will help immediately, working the slot while teamed with Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson."

**SBNATION, DAN KADAR**
Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida
Updated: March 14
"The Buccaneers signed Robert Ayers to a three-year contract, so the need for a pass rusher is less pressing – though Tampa should still add someone else up front. But with Ayers on the roster, the Buccaneers can look at the secondary. Although Brent Grimes was added, his better days are behind him. Hargreaves is a shutdown corner who could be good on the outside or excel covering receivers on the inside."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

