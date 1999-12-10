Buccaneers Name Friday Inactives (12/10)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that the following four players will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions: G Ken Blackman, DT James Cannida, QB Trent Dilfer and T George Hegamin.

Tampa Bay and Detroit will declare four additional players inactive 90 minutes prior to kickoff, which is set for 4:15 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers are relatively healthy entering Sunday's contest against the Lions. S John Lynch, who sat of practice with a left knee sprain yesterday, returned to action today. He is listed as probable for Sunday's game, but will start according to Dungy.

WR Jacquez Green (left foot strain) sat out during the team drills yesterday, but returned to practice today. He will start opposite WR Bert Emanuel.