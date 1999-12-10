Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Name Friday Inactives (12/10)

Dec 10, 1999 at 11:07 AM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that the following four players will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions: G Ken Blackman, DT James Cannida, QB Trent Dilfer and T George Hegamin.

Tampa Bay and Detroit will declare four additional players inactive 90 minutes prior to kickoff, which is set for 4:15 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers are relatively healthy entering Sunday's contest against the Lions. S John Lynch, who sat of practice with a left knee sprain yesterday, returned to action today. He is listed as probable for Sunday's game, but will start according to Dungy.

WR Jacquez Green (left foot strain) sat out during the team drills yesterday, but returned to practice today. He will start opposite WR Bert Emanuel.

Other Bucs listed on the team's injury report include Dilfer (right clavicle fracture) and Blackman (left knee sprain), who were both named Friday inactives. RB Warrick Dunn (left ankle sprain) DT Warren Sapp (left shoulder strain), T Paul Gruber (left shoulder strain), C Tony Mayberry (back strain), QB Eric Zeier (right rib contusion) and S Shevin Smith (right hamstring strain) are all probable for Sunday's contest.

