Buccaneers Name Six Team Captains

The Buccaneers went winless at home in 2014, a first since their 0-14 season as a new expansion team in 1976. They got to taste victory at Raymond James Stadium during the preseason with a dominant Week Two win over Cincinnati, but a regular-season win is obviously far more critical.

"By the way we ended last year and the progress the defense showed last year, it showed we can come out fast on Sunday and basically have a fast start and try to get a win," said David. "The main thing is, our team goal is to win all our home games. We're starting out with a home game and our main goal is to win this football game."

With a rookie at the helm of the offense and the offensive line featuring several NFL newcomers as well, a rising defense may have to lead the way, at least in the early going. David says the Buccaneers' defense has four goals for the 2015 season, goals they must meet in order to build on their second-half improvement from 2014:

Get off the field on third downs

Create more turnovers

Score on defense

Create chaos

Only the first three are quantifiable, but Buccaneer fans will likely recognize goal number four if they see it. David is notably good at creating his own chaos, as evidenced by his six-sack, five-interception campaign in 2013 and his consistent placement among the league leaders in tackles for loss. As a team captain, he knows how to lead the way to getting the rest of the defense playing the same way.