Buccaneers' Offense Hitting Their Stride

Here on Buccaneers.com, we unabashedly love stats, but we also understand the need to wield them wisely. Sometimes, we can get a better feel for why the team is performing as it is by going a little deeper into the numbers. Other times, we simply want to point out a few numbers we consider interesting, and hope you will find it interesting as well.

That's our goal with Football Geekery. Each week, we're going to give you a sampling of statistical and/or historical analysis, hopefully in a way that is relevant to the Buccaneers' current state of affairs. This week we note that the Buccaneers' offense has been on a roll in recent weeks, look at the team's history of bouncing back after tough games like the one last Sunday, and wrap it up with some odds and ends. Let's get started.

1. Offense on a Roll

Last Sunday, the Buccaneers rang up 479 yards of offense, the fifth-highest single game total in team history and the Bucs' second 400-yard game in their last three outings. Sandwiched between those two 400-yard games was a 369-yard performance in a Week Five win over Jacksonville.

That marks the first time since 2012 and just the seventh time in Buccaneer annals that the team has recorded at least 350 yards of offense in three consecutive games during the same season. The 2012 squad did it for five straight games in the middle of that campaign, but the other seven streaks on the list are all three games long. Here are all eight of those streaks:

Pass Rush Total Yds./ Pts./ From To Gs. W-L Yds. Yds. Yds. Gm. Pts. Gm. 9/30/2012 11/4/2012 5 3-2 1516 764 2280 456.0 166 33.2 10/4/2015 10/25/2015 3 1-2 745 514 1259 419.7 91 30.3 12/16/2012 12/30/2012 3 1-2 890 291 1181 393.7 35 11.7 12/12/2010 12/26/2010 3 2-1 720 487 1207 402.3 75 25.0 10/21/2007 11/4/2007 3 1-2 735 422 1157 385.7 56 18.7 12/4/1994 12/18/1994 3 3-0 748 446 1194 398.0 67 22.3 11/2/1980 11/16/1980 3 1-2 915 406 1321 440.3 81 27.0