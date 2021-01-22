Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Jan. 22: Antonio Brown Listed Out

The Buccaneers have officially ruled wide receiver Antonio Brown out for Sunday’s NFC Championship while safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is designated as questionable.

Jan 22, 2021 at 04:13 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Following his third missed practice of the week, wide receiver Antonio Brown has been ruled out for Sunday's NFC Championship. He will not make the trip to Green Bay with the team. Brown aggravated his knee in last Sunday's Divisional Round game against New Orleans and due to the risk of swelling, Head Coach Bruce Arians said Brown has been ruled out.

The Buccaneers also listed rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. as questionable after he was added to Thursday's injury report. He was downgraded on Friday to a non-participant and his ability to play in Green Bay is unknown as he battles through an ankle injury.

The Packers will be without defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, who remains in concussion protocol and could be without cornerback Kevin King who was added to the injury report on Friday as a non-participant with a back issue. He's officially listed as questionable.

See below for the full practice report for both teams.

Buccaneers

  • WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Did Not Participate – OUT
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE
  • WR Mike Evans (knee) – Limited Participation
  • WR Chris Godwin (hip/quad) – Limited Participation
  • RB Ronald Jones (finger/calf) – Full Participation
  • DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) – Full Participation
  • G Ali Marpet (pectoral) – Full Participation
  • CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad/ankle) – Full Participation
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate
  • DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
  • S Jordan Whitehead (knee) – Full Participation

Packers

  • DL Kingsley Keke (concussion) – Did Not Participate – OUT
  • CB Kevin King (back) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE
  • LB Krys Barnes (thumb) – Limited Participation
  • K Mason Crosby (shoulder) – Limited Participation
  • RB AJ Dillon (quadricep) – Limited Participation
  • WR Allen Lazard (wrist/back) – Limited Participation
  • TE Marcedes Lewis (knee) – Full Participation
  • S Will Redmond (knee) – Limited Participation
  • LB Za'Darius Smith (thumb) – Limited Participation
  • WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee/ankle) – Limited Participation
  • TE Rick Wagner (knee) – Limited Participation
  • RB Jamaal Williams (ankle) – Limited Participation

