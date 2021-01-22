Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Jan. 22: Antonio Brown Listed Out

Following his third missed practice of the week, wide receiver Antonio Brown has been ruled out for Sunday's NFC Championship. He will not make the trip to Green Bay with the team. Brown aggravated his knee in last Sunday's Divisional Round game against New Orleans and due to the risk of swelling, Head Coach Bruce Arians said Brown has been ruled out.

The Buccaneers also listed rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. as questionable after he was added to Thursday's injury report. He was downgraded on Friday to a non-participant and his ability to play in Green Bay is unknown as he battles through an ankle injury.

The Packers will be without defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, who remains in concussion protocol and could be without cornerback Kevin King who was added to the injury report on Friday as a non-participant with a back issue. He's officially listed as questionable.

See below for the full practice report for both teams.

Buccaneers

WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Did Not Participate – OUT

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE