Buccaneers Partnership with TECO Share Program Helping Bay Area Customers in Need

Grimes said she had been at a loss for what to do when her electric bill started piling up when she got the call. Not only was TECO able to help her with her bill, but they were also able to get her in touch with other community partners to make sure her and her children had a full Thanksgiving meal on the table.

"I had reached out to other programs to see if anyone could help but everyone was out of funding," she explained. "No one could help me. When [the representative] said the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are willing to help you, I just started crying.

"I am so grateful. I've been telling people my story all week and that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers helped me out with my lights. I love the team even more."

And that's saying something. Grimes named her 13-year-old son Keyshawn, after former Buccaneers wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson. She has been a fan for years and was obsessed, as she says, with both Johnson and Hall of Famer Warren Sapp. Her and her two oldest sons watch every Buccaneers game to this day.

The Share Program received half of a $1 million donation by Tampa Electric and People's gas this year when the pandemic hit, according to Sparkman. The need has always been there but with the pandemic, it has grown exponentially. Partnerships like that with the Bucs, help the program reach more customers.

"The Bucs are highly visible pillars of our community and I think just mentioning Share and the Bucs in the same sentence provides that education to customers and to folks out there that may not know about the share program and it may drive them to give," said Sparkman. "That exposure has really helped us to put the Share name out there."