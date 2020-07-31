Buccaneers Place RBs Calais, Ware on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed running backs Raymond Calais and Aca'Cedric Ware on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Calais and Ware are the second and third Buccaneers to land on that list, following rookie running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn on Monday.

Calais and Vaughn were both selected by Tampa Bay in the 2020 NFL Draft, in the seventh and third rounds, respectively. Ware is a first-year player who spent 10 weeks on the Buccaneers' practice squad last season.

The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.