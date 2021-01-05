 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

BUCCANEERS PLAYER QUOTES 1-5-21

Jan 05, 2021 at 11:34 AM

LINEBACKER LAVONTE DAVID

(On LB Kevin Minter filling in at the linebacker position)

"All of us [and] the whole staff had confidence in Kevin. He knows the defense inside and out already, and he's definitely somebody we can count on to step up and fill the void. As you saw this past Sunday, he did that. He came in and played a pivotal role [and] made some big plays throughout the football game. He's a guy with a lot of football under his belt – an eight-year veteran – so he's definitely a guy who we're comfortable with filling the void until Devin [White] gets back."

(On balancing the excitement of a postseason appearance with the focus that is required)

"Obviously, this can't be a normal game because it's sudden death, basically. If you lose, you're out. And if you win, you keep on moving forward. Our whole mindset is focus on us and forget about everything that happened the last 17 weeks. It's a new start. It doesn't matter [what] a team's record [is and] it doesn't matter how they got here. They're here, so they're going to give you their best and we should put our best out there. It's definitely going to be fun to be a part of – to feel the atmosphere, the intensity that being in the playoff brings. Definitely have to be able to focus on what we focus on and just try to end this thing with a victory Saturday night."

(On what this week has been like as the team prepares for a playoff game in comparison to having exit meetings and beginning the offseason like in previous seasons)

"It means a lot. It's huge. The past eight years, I haven't been in this position. I've been in a position where I was having my exit meeting and getting ready to head on to what I need to do in the offseason. It's different now. I was kind of joking around about it after the game, but it's different now. This is what I'm here for – to be able to compete in the tournament. It's finally here and now I have to do what I have to do [and] the team has to do what we have to do to continue to survive. The level of excitement is crazy, but at the same time, you know what's at stake. You can't get too high and you can't get too low. We just have to go out there, try to forget about everything that happened in the past and focus on right now. Every day, the moment is right now and we've got to be able to stay in that moment."

WIDE RECEIVER CHRIS GODWIN

(On how Tampa Bay can neutralize Washington's defense)

"They're a really good defense and they're playing really, really [well] right now. They have a really talented front seven and they really get after the quarterback, so I think as an offense it's going to be our job to make sure we control them. Make sure we're on our Ps and Qs with protection and make sure our routes are on point. If you allow them to really get after your quarterback and disrupt the game, they'll really do that."

(On if he has noticed an added focus in QB Tom Brady this week)

"I guess we'll see as the week progresses. One thing about Tom [is] throughout the entire year, he's been the same guy every single day. That's something that you really respect. No matter if it's a preseason game, regular season game or a playoff game, he's going to come with the same intensity [and] same focus. When it comes to gameday, he's going to be locked in and be that guy we all know and love. I don't expect to see anything different, just because his attention to detail is so high. I'm looking forward to getting out there and rolling with him."

(On if creating energy in an empty stadium will be a concern for the team on Saturday)

"I don't think it's a concern. I think we're so used to it now and like you said, it's the playoffs. We've been working all season to get to this point and now we're here. We can't come out there and be flat – we need to bring our own energy no matter what."

-BUCCANEERS-

Related Content

news

More Time to Bake! Baker Mayfield Agrees to New Deal with Bucs

QB Baker Mayfield rejuvenated his NFL career and led the Buccaneers to a third straight NFC South title in 2023 and now he'll have a chance to build on that success with a new three-year contract
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 7.0 

Mock Draft season is in full swing. Here is a rundown of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round
news

Free Agency Negotiation Period Begins Monday at Noon

Players who are pending unrestricted free agents will have 52 hours for their agents to contact team representatives about potential deals before the actual start of free agency on Wednesday
news

Mike Evans Inks New Two-Year Deal With Bucs

Wide receiver Mike Evans, one of the most accomplished players in NFL history, is staying in Tampa Bay

Latest Headlines

More Time to Bake! Baker Mayfield Agrees to New Deal with Bucs

QB Baker Mayfield rejuvenated his NFL career and led the Buccaneers to a third straight NFC South title in 2023 and now he'll have a chance to build on that success with a new three-year contract

Buccaneers Keep Top Talent in Tampa | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed WR Mike Evans signing to become a 'Buc for Life', another year of S Antoine Winfield Jr. and the latest news on QB Baker Mayfield.

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 7.0 

Mock Draft season is in full swing. Here is a rundown of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round

Free Agency Negotiation Period Begins Monday at Noon

Players who are pending unrestricted free agents will have 52 hours for their agents to contact team representatives about potential deals before the actual start of free agency on Wednesday

Mike Evans Inks New Two-Year Deal With Bucs

Wide receiver Mike Evans, one of the most accomplished players in NFL history, is staying in Tampa Bay

Mike Evans on Signing with the Bucs: 'Tampa is My Home' | Press Conference

Buccaneers Wide Receiver Mike Evans spoke to the media on Friday following signing his new contract with the Bucs. WR Evans discussed his love for Tampa, his deep relationship with the organization and his drive to do whatever it takes to win.

Best Photos from Mike Evans' Signing & Press Conference

View photos from Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' signing day and media press conference at AdventHealth Training Center on Friday, March 8, 2024.

WR Mike Evans Sets the Standard 

After officially re-signing with the Buccaneers, wide receiver Mike Evans was honored in a press conference

Bucs Land Sixth-Round Comp Pick, Draft Order Finalized

The Buccaneers now own seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft after picking up an extra one through the free agency compensatory system, as their 2023 free agent losses outweighed their gains

Mike Evans: Buc for Life

From the first round of the 2014 NFL draft to 10-straight 1,000 receiving yard seasons, Buccaneers WR Mike Evans continues to raise the bar. Year 11 is right around the corner, here at Raymond James Stadium.

Best Photos of Mike Evans

View the top pictures of Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans from his career thus far!

Mike Evans: 'One of The Best to Ever Do It' Staying in Tampa

Celebrate WR Mike Evans staying in Tampa by reliving some of his most clutch catches and moments throughout the years.

Buccaneers Re-Sign WR Mike Evans, Place Franchise Tag on S Antoine Winfield Jr. | Brianna's Blitz 

An recap of moves for the Buccaneers over the previous week

Top Mike Evans Moments of 2023

Watch the top Mike Evans moments of the 2023 NFL Season.

Mike Evans Reacts to Each 1,000 Yard Catch

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans offers insight into each catch from his 10 year career that eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark.

10 Years, 1,000 Yards: Mike Evans Sets the Bar Again | In the Current

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for a playoff push, the team can count on contributors like Mike Evans in the race for the NFC South. It just so happens that the WR rewrites history in the process.

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Lavonte David

Linebacker Lavonte David has played his entire career for the Buccaneers and after his 12th and most recent season went extremely well the team is surely motivated to bring him back for at least a 13th campaign

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: David Moore

David Moore became a productive member of the Bucs' receiver rotation during the team's playoff stretch run, turning in two huge catch-and-run plays, but he's now ticketed for free agency again

Photos: Best of the Bucs at the 2024 NFL Combine

View the best photos of the Buccaneers' front office and scouts attending the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 4.0 

Prospects rise and fall following the NFL Scouting Combine results. Trades are now included but the Buccaneers stay at 26 and bolster the trenches
Advertising