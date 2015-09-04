Buccaneers Prepare for Critical Weekend

In fact, Lovie Smith and Jason Licht refer to the imminent waiver-wire activity of the next 48 hours as a "second draft."

"That's exactly how we look at it," said Smith, one day after his team finished the preseason with a win in Miami and one day before the roster must be trimmed to 53 players. "We felt early on that we established that we had two drafts. We felt good about the first draft we had. We've been preparing since that first one for this second draft. Again, we are almost on the clock on it, which is a good thing. We are excited about some potential guys added to our team."