Buccaneers Prepare for Quick Turnaround

The Rams are preparing for a short week as well, but under different circumstances. St. Louis won last week, defeating Detroit, 21-14. And the Rams were at home in Week 14, so there will be no travel required for Thursday's game. At 5-8, the Rams' playoff chances are slim. They are currently projected as the NFC's 11th seed.

The Buccaneers can still make the playoffs, but they will need some help. They need to win, at the very least, two of their final three games. Even if the Bucs will all three, they will need some help from the Seahawks and Vikings. But as Coach Smith has reiterated the past few weeks, this week, and this building, are the only things that the Buccaneers are focused on.