Buccaneers' Preseason PFF Ratings

Pro Football Focus, a website dedicated to providing high-level statistics and analysis on NFL teams, breaks down every snap played each week and rates players on several different categories. Now that the preseason has come to an end, how do the Buccaneers stack up?

According to PFF, two of the Bucs' best players in the preseason were on special teams. Of those retained on the 53-man roster, punter Jacob Schum was the team's highest-rated player while kicker Kyle Brindza finished No. 3. Both players beat out returning starters to claim a spot on the roster.

Defensive tackle Clinton McDonald, No. 2 overall, was the Bucs' best defensive player while Adam Humpries was the team's top-performing player on offense.

Below is a look at the Bucs' preseason ratings, per PFF:

TOP 10 PLAYERS OVERALL

1. P Jacob Schum

T-2. DT Clinton McDonald

T-2. K Kyle Brindza

4. S D.J. Swearinger

5. DL William Gholston

6. CB Alterraun Verner

7. LB Kwon Alexander

8. DT Gerald McCoy

9. WR Adam Humphries

T-10. S Keith Tandy

T-10. TE Luke Stocker

TOP 5 OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

1. WR Adam Humphries

2. TE Luke Stocker

T-3. OT Gosder Cherilus

T-3. C Evan Smith

T-5. RB Doug Martin

T-5. WR Russell Shepard

TOP 5 DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

1. DT Clinton McDonald

2. S D.J. Swearinger

3. DL William Gholston

4. CB Alterraun Verner

5. LB Kwon Alexander