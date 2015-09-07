Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers' Preseason PFF Ratings

Pro Football Focus breaks down the best Buccaneers in the preseason.

Sep 07, 2015 at 02:47 AM
97schum-brindza.jpg

Pro Football Focus, a website dedicated to providing high-level statistics and analysis on NFL teams, breaks down every snap played each week and rates players on several different categories. Now that the preseason has come to an end, how do the Buccaneers stack up?

According to PFF, two of the Bucs' best players in the preseason were on special teams. Of those retained on the 53-man roster, punter Jacob Schum was the team's highest-rated player while kicker Kyle Brindza finished No. 3. Both players beat out returning starters to claim a spot on the roster.

Defensive tackle Clinton McDonald, No. 2 overall, was the Bucs' best defensive player while Adam Humpries was the team's top-performing player on offense.

Below is a look at the Bucs' preseason ratings, per PFF:

TOP 10 PLAYERS OVERALL
1. P Jacob Schum
T-2. DT Clinton McDonald
T-2. K Kyle Brindza
4. S D.J. Swearinger
5. DL William Gholston
6. CB Alterraun Verner
7. LB Kwon Alexander
8. DT Gerald McCoy
9. WR Adam Humphries
T-10. S Keith Tandy
T-10. TE Luke Stocker

TOP 5 OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
1. WR Adam Humphries
2. TE Luke Stocker
T-3. OT Gosder Cherilus
T-3. C Evan Smith
T-5. RB Doug Martin
T-5. WR Russell Shepard

TOP 5 DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
1. DT Clinton McDonald
2. S D.J. Swearinger
3. DL William Gholston
4. CB Alterraun Verner
5. LB Kwon Alexander

TOP 5 SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYERS
1. P Jacob Scum
2. K Kyle Brindza
3. S Keith Tandy
4. WR Russell Shepard
5. RB Bobby Rainey

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady: Sunday is About Two Good Football Teams

While he will be the center of attention in his return to Foxborough Sunday night, Tom Brady is ignoring the noise this week in order to keep his attention on a very good Patriots defense
news

2021 Week 4 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Patriots

In the most anticipated regular-season matchup in years, does anyone thing the Patriots can beat the Prodigal Son as he returns to Foxboro?
news

Antonio Brown Activated from COVID List

The Bucs' receiving corps is closer to full strength after veteran Antonio Brown was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, making him eligible to play Sunday in New England
news

Brady: 'They Know I Want to Kick Their Butt' and How Gronk is Giving You the Chance to Be at the Game | Carmen Catches Up

Tom Brady talked Thursday about facing his former team this weekend and Rob Gronkowski is giving you the chance to be there. Plus, Todd Bowles talks pass rush and Richard Sherman.
Advertising