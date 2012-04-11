Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Preseason Schedule Finalized

Three of Tampa Bay's four August games will be played on Friday evenings, and all four will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast by WTSP-TV Channel 10 News

Apr 11, 2012 at 06:16 AM
McCoy04_11_12_1_t.jpg


This August, your Friday nights will be full of Buccaneers football.

The National Football League announced its 2012 preseason weekly schedule last Tuesday, revealing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' four opponents and the sites for each game.  On Tuesday, the Buccaneers completed the process, announcing specific dates and kickoff times for each preseason contest.

The Buccaneers' 2012 preseason will begin on August 10 at Miami and conclude on August 29 at Washington.  In between, the team will play a pair of home games against Tennessee (August 17) and New England (August 24).

Each of those first three preseason contests falls on a Friday evening, with the finale taking place on the final Wednesday in August.  All four games have scheduled kickoff times of 7:30 p.m. ET.  In addition, all four will be televised locally on WTSP-TV Channel 10 News.

Here is the Buccaneers' full 2012 preseason schedule:

Day

Date

Opponent

Time*

TV

Fri.

Aug. 10

at Miami

7:30 PM

WTSP

Fri.

Aug. 17

TENNESSEE

7:30 PM

WTSP

Fri.

Aug. 24

NEW ENGLAND

7:30 PM

WTSP

Wed.

Aug. 29

at Washington

7:30 PM

WTSP

* All times Eastern and subject to change

Buccaneers preseason football will remain on WTSP-TV Channel 10 News for a second consecutive year.  WTSP will produce all four August with Chris Myers once again in the broadcast booth.  Myers is entering his ninth season as Tampa Bay's preseason play-by-play man and will be joined for a fourth year by former Buccaneers great John Lynch. Dave Wirth, who serves as WTSP's main sports anchor, will be the sideline analyst once again.

For the ninth year, Clear Channel's US 103.5 FM and 620 WDAE AM will serve as the flagship stations for the Buccaneers Radio Network and will broadcast all Buccaneers games, including the preseason. Gene Deckerhoff will handle the play-by-play duties for the 24th straight season and Dave Moore will enter his sixth season as an analyst. T.J. Rives enters his seventh season as Tampa Bay's sideline reporter.

The Buccaneers two home games this August will feature visits from teams that had winning records in 2011.  The Tennessee Titans, who finished 9-7 under first-year Head Coach Mike Munchak, will bring All-Pro running back Chris Johnson and second-year quarterback Jake Locker to Raymond James Stadium in Week Two.  Tampa Bay's third preseason game – the warm-up that usually features the most playing time for starters – will also take place at Raymond James Stadium against Tom Brady and the 2011 AFC Champion New England Patriots.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

