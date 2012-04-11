Buccaneers Preseason Schedule Finalized





This August, your Friday nights will be full of Buccaneers football.

The National Football League announced its 2012 preseason weekly schedule last Tuesday, revealing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' four opponents and the sites for each game. On Tuesday, the Buccaneers completed the process, announcing specific dates and kickoff times for each preseason contest.

The Buccaneers' 2012 preseason will begin on August 10 at Miami and conclude on August 29 at Washington. In between, the team will play a pair of home games against Tennessee (August 17) and New England (August 24).

Each of those first three preseason contests falls on a Friday evening, with the finale taking place on the final Wednesday in August. All four games have scheduled kickoff times of 7:30 p.m. ET. In addition, all four will be televised locally on WTSP-TV Channel 10 News.

Here is the Buccaneers' full 2012 preseason schedule:

Day

Date

Opponent

Time*

TV

Fri.

Aug. 10

at Miami

7:30 PM

WTSP

Fri.

Aug. 17

TENNESSEE

7:30 PM

WTSP

Fri.

Aug. 24

NEW ENGLAND

7:30 PM

WTSP

Wed.

Aug. 29

at Washington

7:30 PM

WTSP

* All times Eastern and subject to change

Buccaneers preseason football will remain on WTSP-TV Channel 10 News for a second consecutive year. WTSP will produce all four August with Chris Myers once again in the broadcast booth. Myers is entering his ninth season as Tampa Bay's preseason play-by-play man and will be joined for a fourth year by former Buccaneers great John Lynch. Dave Wirth, who serves as WTSP's main sports anchor, will be the sideline analyst once again.

For the ninth year, Clear Channel's US 103.5 FM and 620 WDAE AM will serve as the flagship stations for the Buccaneers Radio Network and will broadcast all Buccaneers games, including the preseason. Gene Deckerhoff will handle the play-by-play duties for the 24th straight season and Dave Moore will enter his sixth season as an analyst. T.J. Rives enters his seventh season as Tampa Bay's sideline reporter.