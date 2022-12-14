Buccaneers Production Team Picks Up Two Emmy Awards

The Buccaneers production team yet again added to its impressive list of awards and recognition. They recently picked up two Emmy wins at the 2022 Suncoast Regional Awards, while the organization also added a third for its in-stadium intro video produced by Triglass Productions.
The Award Categories and Videos Included:
Sports Program - Post-Produced or Edited (Series)
- In The Current: A Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
This is the second Emmy for In the Current. To view a full list of all the series episodes, click here.
Promotion: Sports Promotion (Single Spot/Campaign)
- NFC Wild Card: Buccaneers vs Eagles Trailer
Sports Story - Short Form Content
- 2021 In-Stadium Team Intro: Armada
Triglass Productions with BucVision
To view this video, experience an unforgettable gameday at Raymond James Stadium. Ticket information can be found here.