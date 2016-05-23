Buccaneers Ready to Move on to OTAs

Tampa Bay will hold its first OTA on Tuesday. The team will run through three of its 10 OTAs this week, another three next week and the final four the following week. The entire offseason program will then be capped off with a three-day mandatory mini-camp from June 14-16. An extended break will follow before the team reconvenes for training camp in late July.

Phase 3 and the OTAs represent a significant ramping up of the team's preparations for the upcoming season. After spending the better part of two months getting into shape, working on technique and learning the playbook in meeting rooms, Buccaneer players will now get an opportunity to see what they've learned and how well they can put it into action on the field. Though training camp will be the true battleground for starting positions and roster spots, coaches can get some early clues in May and June.