Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Dec. 28: Chris Godwin Added as a Non-Participant 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 17 matchup 

Dec 28, 2023 at 12:58 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

On Thursday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, receiver Chris Godwin (knee/rest) was added to the report as a non-participant. Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (groin), cornerback Carlton Davis III (concussion) and tight end Ko Kieft (shoulder) did not participate in practice. Both defensive lineman Mike Greene (calf) and receiver Rakim Jarrett (quadriceps) were full go. 

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Key:

  • FP = full participation in practice
  • LP = limited participation in practice
  • DNP = did not practice

Buccaneers

  • OLB Shaquil Barrett (groin) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
  • CB Carlton Davis III (concussion) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
  • WR Chris Godwin (knee/rest) - DNP (Thurs.)
  • DL Mike Greene**(calf) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • WR Rakim Jarrett** (quadriceps) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • TE Ko Kieft (shoulder) - DNP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)

** Designated to return from Injured Reserve, currently within 21-day practice window.

Saints

  • DE Isaiah Foskey (quadriceps) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • TE Jimmy Graham (rest) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • S Jordan Howden (illness) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • S Lonnie Johnson (knee) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
  • DE Camerson Jordan (ankle) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • C Erik McCoy (foot) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • RB Kendre Miller (ankle) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • WR Chris Olave (ankle) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • T Ryan Ramczyk (knee) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
  • DE Payton Turner** (toe) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)

