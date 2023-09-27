Buccaneers-Saints: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week Four

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Saints RB Alvin Kamara vs. Buccaneers LB Lavonte David

Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles was asked on Monday morning about the possibility of playing against either Carr or Winston, and he quickly steered the conversation in a different direction regarding the Saints' offense. "We'll prepare for Jameis and [Carr]," said Bowles. "I don't think the offense will change that much that way. The bigger problem is going to be Kamara coming back and they'll have a bit more juice in the backfield to go with the speed they have outside at receiver." The Buccaneers know Kamara well and haven't always enjoyed his presence. In 11 games against Tampa Bay, the Saints' dual-threat back has averaged 90.4 yards per scrimmage per contest and scored a total of 10 touchdowns. Last season was the first time in Kamara's career that he was not selected for the Pro Bowl, and he has seen his per-carry efficiency drop over the past two years – he averaged 3.7 yards per carry in 2021 and 4.0 last year after ranging between 4.7 and 6.1 over the previous four campaigns – but believes he pinpointed some issues in the offseason that will help him bring back his explosiveness. Linebacker Lavonte David will be one of the key defenders in trying to keep Kamara in check on Sunday. Not only is he second on the team with 23 tackles, including three for a loss, but he also remains one of the better coverage linebackers in the NFL. At his peak, Kamara was arguably more dangerous as a pass-catcher than a runner between the tackles, and if the Saints are able to scheme him out into the open field as they used to, the Bucs will need a rangy and instinctive defender like David to find him before he breaks a big one.

2. Buccaneers T Luke Goedeke vs. Saints DE Carl Granderson

The Saints lost Marcus Davenport to the Vikings and Kaden Elliss to the Falcons during free agency and have seen the 34-year-old Cameron Jordan – annually one of the most productive edge rushers in the league – come out of the gates with just 0.5 sacks so far. Picking up the slack in the early going for the Saints' pass rush is Granderson, a former undrafted free agent in 2019 who has never had more than 5.5 sacks in a season. He has a team-leading 2.5 so far in 2023 and is taking well to a full-time role as a starter. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Granderson racked up seven QB pressures in a Week One win over Tennessee on just 27 pass-rush snaps, and one of those pressures caused a turnover. Granderson began to emerge as an impact rusher in 2022 when he got the most consistent playing time of his career, and the Saints were also pleased by the energy he brought to the defensive front. So far this season, he has come at the quarterback almost exclusively from the left edge of the Saints' front, which means he is going to be a key assignment for Goedeke, the Bucs' second-year right tackle. The Bucs initially tried to make Goedeke a guard after picking him in the second round in 2022, but after choosing to move Tristan Wirfs to left tackle they have let the former Central Michigan standout return to his natural position. The 6-5, 312-pound Goedeke plays with a fierce disposition and is particularly powerful in the run game. He and his linemates have allowed just three sacks of Baker Mayfield through three games and the Buccaneers are ranked sixth in the league in sacks per pass play, at 3.23%.

3. Saints WR/KR Rashid Shaheed vs. Buccaneers CB Zyon McCollum

This matchup could play out in a couple different ways. Given that both of the Bucs' starting cornerbacks are dealing with worrisome injuries – a toe ailment has kept Carlton Davis out the past two weeks and Jamel Dean suffered a shoulder injury on Monday night – there's a good chance McCollum could make his third start in a row. That would likely give him some reps against Shaheed when on defense, as the former undrafted free agent has developed into a strong complement to the starting wideout duo of Chris Olave and Michael Thomas. Shaheed has speed to burn, as evidenced in his per-catch average of 16.9 yards, which he has posted on nine grabs for 152 yards and a touchdown. McCollum can match that speed; he's one of the fastest players on the Bucs' roster and has great catch-up ability on deep balls. Shaheed and McCollum could also meet up on special teams because the former Weber State star is also a dangerous weapon in the return game. He had a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown last Sunday in Green Bay. McCollum is the Buccaneers' best gunner on the punt coverage team, though his role on special teams has been trimmed down a bit since he started playing every snap on defense the past two weeks. Still, McCollum did play on the coverage teams on Monday night against the Eagles and the Bucs may want him in the mix against Shaheed, as well.

4. Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield vs. Saints S Tyrann Mathieu