Bucs' Release Week Four Depth Chart: Derrek Pitts Makes Defensive Debut

On defense, the Bucs were still without first-round pick Calijah Kancey up front, and it was their top pick in the 2022 draft, Logan Hall, who picked up most of the slack. Hall led all Bucs' linemen with 49 snaps out of a possible 80 on defense. Veteran nose tackle Greg Gaines also continued to see a lot of action, drawing 42 snaps, just one fewer than starter Vita Vea. Both Gaines and Vea were over the 50% mark in participation on defense, which means one or both spent some time at a position other than nose tackle. Gaines led the defense with two quarterback hits.

At the back end of the defense, rookie cornerback Derrek Pitts, an undrafted free agent, saw playing time on defense for the first time in his career. He was active for the second week in a row with Carlton Davis sidelined with a toe injury, and he ended up playing 18 snaps on defense along with 13 on special teams. The Bucs' other starter, Jamel Dean, left the game with a shoulder injury and was initially replaced by Delaney. However, Delaney was also pulled after 24 snaps, making way for Pitts, who did not record any statistics. Zyon McCollum played all 80 snaps at the other outside corner spot.

Linebacker Devin White left the game in the second quarter, possibly due to an aggravation of his groin injury during an interception return. However, he only missed four plays and was on the field to start the second half. Third-year player K.J. Britt soaked up those four snaps.

SPECIALISTS

P: Jake Camarda

PK: Chase McLaughlin

KO: Jake Camarda

H: Jake Camarda

LS: Zach Triner

PR: Deven Thompkins, Trey Palmer *

KR: Deven Thompkins, Rachaad White

Jake Camarda cleared the 50-yard gross punting bar for the third time in three games this season, averaging 57.5 yards on four booming kicks. Wide receiver Deven Thompkins continued to get all the reps on both punt and kickoff return, though he did not have a chance to run anything back on Monday night.