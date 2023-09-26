Bucs Falter Against Eagles, Suffer First Loss of 2023

That gave the ball back to the Bucs at their own 15 and they quickly moved away from their end zone on a nifty 16-yard catch by TE Cade Otton. Three plays later, the Bucs faced another third down, needing seven yards, and Mayfield had to scramble after avoiding a near-sack. He avoided disaster but came up five yards short of the sticks. Jake Camarda boomed a 60-yard punt but return man Britain Covey found a seam and ran it back 52 yards to the Bucs' 44.

Swift took a handoff out of the shotgun going right to left on the first play of the drive and got 14 yards to the 30. Two short gains made it third-and-six and the Eagles ran another shotgun handoff to Swift, who found a huge hole around right tackle and got all the way down to the 13. The game was interrupted for a couple minutes by an injury to CB Jamel Dean, after which the Eagles fell into a second-and-15 after an ineligible man downfield penalty and pressure on Hurts helped force a pair of incompletions. The Eagles settled for Jake Elliott's 36-yard field goal to open the scoring.

The Bucs' third drive stalled immediately, thanks in part to a two-yard sack by DL Marlon Tuipulotu. Mayfield tried to connect with Thompkins on a deep comebacker down the left sideline but it was incomplete and Camarda came on to kick again. This time his kick went 73 yards, though Covey was able to grab it at the five and get it back to the 19. A defensive-holding call got the Eagles drive started and Hurts threw a deep out to WR DeVonta Smith for 15 yards. After a five-yard Hurts scramble, the first quarter came to an end. The Eagles faced a third-and-five at their own 46 early in the next period and the Bucs forced Hurts into a scramble that eventually led to a throwaway with Anthony Nelson in pursuit.

Thompkins fair caught the ensuing punt at the Bucs' 16 and White took a short pass out to the left upfield for a gain of 16. It was third-and-three at the 39 moments later after White's seven-yard run up the middle, and Mayfield kept the drive alive with a quick slant to Evans for eight more. Facing a third-and-three at the Eagles' 46, Mayfield saw Godwin find a seam down the right hash and hit him for 18 yards and a first down. It was third down again after an incompletion and a two-yard run by RB Sean Tucker, and this time the drive was extended by a pass interference call on CB Josh Jobe against Otton at the 16. The next third down needed nine yards and this time the drive stalled after a pass into the end zone to Evans was just broken up at the last second. K Chase McLaughlin came on to tie the game with his 33-yard field goal with 8:33 left in the first half.

WR Devon Allen elected to bring out Camarda's kickoff from a yard deep and was dropped at the 17 by LB K.J. Britt. More pressure flushed Hurts from the pocket on second-and-five and he threw a hurried incompletion at Brown's feet. The Bucs blitzed on third down but didn't get home and Hurts found TE Dallas Goedert over the middle for 13 yards. Hurts narrowly avoided a sack two snaps later and was able to locate a wide-open Zaccheaus down the left sideline for 24 yards to the Bucs' 34. A hustling stop by rookie S Christian Izien on Brown two snaps later made it third-and-five at the 29 and a false start then moved the ball back five yards. Despite being hit as he threw by DL Greg Gaines, Hurts was able to get off a pass deep down the right numbers to Zaccheaus for a 34-yard touchdown.

The Eagles quickly got the ball back in scoring territory with 2:26 left in the half. After an ineligible man downfield penalty, facing a second-and-13 from the 22, Mayfield tried to zip a pass down the hashmarks to Godwin but S Reed Blankenship sniffed it out and made a diving interception. A Gainwell six-yard run brought on the two-minute warning with the ball at the Bucs' 31. Logan Hall brought Hurts down by his jersey on a designed run to make it third-and-one and the Eagles brought out their "tush push" play to get Hurts over the line to gain for a first down. The play was reviewed but unchanged, making it first down at the Bucs' 27. Hurts took a shot at Brown in the end zone on the next play and it was incomplete, but an illegal use of the hands penalty on Dean moved the ball up five yards. On the next play, Hurts misfired on a short pass attempt to Swift and Devin White hauled it in for an interception that he returned 26 yards to the Bucs' 43.

The Bucs didn't have the ball for long. Mayfield was sacked for a loss of 11 by Fletcher Cox on first down and the Eagles got the ball back on the next play. White caught a short pass on the left side and turned upfield but DT Jalen Carter got to him from behind and chopped the ball out of his hands, with CB James Bradberry recovering at the Bucs' 36.

Facing a third-and-two at the 28, the Eagles let Hurts keep it and he eluded several tacklers to get down to the 20, burning their final timeout with nine seconds left in the half. Dean nearly picked off Hurts' next pass and the Eagles sent out Elliott to hit a 38-yarder for a 10-point lead at the half.

Philly got the ball to start the second half following a Camarda touchback. Gaines had another hit on Hurts on the first play of the drive to help force an incompletion on a downfield shot. An out to the left sideline to Smith made it third-and-three and the Eagles got a new set of downs when Hurts was flushed from the pocket but was able to make it around the right corner to get to the 36. Brown ran a stop route left for 11 yards to get the ball near midfield, and Goedert got nine more on the next snap. Swift shot up the middle on the next play and hurdled a defender, getting all the way down to the Bucs' 16. After another nine-yard gain by Swift on a counter, the Bucs burned a timeout with the ball at the seven. Swift got it again and got just enough for a first down before being dropped by S Antoine Winfield Jr. Swift made it first-and-goal from the one with a five-yard run, and after an incompletion the Eagles ran the tush push play twice in a row to get the last yard and a 20-3 lead.

A rollout eight-yard pass to rookie wideout Trey Palmer two plays into the ensuing drive got the Bucs an initial first down but they faced a third-and-seven from their 39 moments later. Mayfield moved up in a collapsing pocket and uncorked a very deep pass in Evans's direction but it was out of his reach and the Bucs had to punt midway through the third quarter.

Two Swift runs made it third-and-one and the Eagles once again pulled out the tush push play, successfully getting the ball over the line to gain. Two plays later, Swift gashed over right guard and broke into the clear for a gain of 29 to the Bucs' 41. Delaney, in the game in place of an injured Dean, caught up with a deep pass attempt by Hurts to Smith and intercepted the ball at the one-yard line. As it turned out, that takeaway backfired on the Bucs as White was stopped a yard deep in the end zone on the next play for an Eagles safety.

That made the score 22-3 with 3:31 left in the third quarter and forced the Bucs to kick off from their own 20. Camarda punted it all the way down to the Eagles' three, but another good return from Covey and a penalty on the Bucs' cover team allowed Philly to start again from their own 37. Two Swift runs up the gut moved the chains, and two plays later Brown caught a sideline pass and turned it up for 21 yards to the Tampa Bay 27. Another 15-yard gain by Brown moments later made it first-and-goal at the six as the third quarter came to an end. When play resumed, rookie CB Derrek Pitts was in the vicinity as a Hurts end zone pass to Brown failed, and Gainwell was stopped at the two on second down. The Eagles lined up in their trademark tush push formation on third down but tried some trickery, with Hurts faking a dive and then backing out. However, he tripped as he backed up and was dropped by a swarm of tacklers at the eight. Elliott came on to hit a 24-yard field goal to make it 25-3.

A play-action strike to Evans got the next drive off to a good start, as Mayfield hit his receiver in stride for a gain of 24. Those two hooked up again on the next play with Evans making a remarkable leaping one-handed grab for 22 more. White then found the edge for a 12-yard run down to the 19. Three plays later, on third-and-two, Mayfield hit Godwin on an out and the receiver's dive came up just short of the right front pylon. An incompletion and a White run for no gain made it third-and-goal but Mayfield went back to Evans on the next play for a touchdown. The Bucs went for two and Mayfield found Godwin in the right side of the end zone for the successful conversion to make it 25-11 with 9:22 to play.