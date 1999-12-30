Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Set to Leave for Chicago

Dec 30, 1999 at 01:30 PM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers concluded workouts on Thursday in preparation for their season finale against the Chicago Bears, Sunday at Soldier Field at 1 p.m. EST. Tampa Bay will conduct a practice at One Buc Place prior to leaving for Chicago tomorrow afternoon. That's comforting to Bucs Head Coach Tony Dungy, who is expecting a better practice session from his unit before they embark for the Windy City.

"We had to rest some guys," Dungy said. "We weren't quite as sharp today, but we had a high energy level. We made some mistakes, some little mental things that we need to be sharper on."

BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT WR Reidel Anthony, who strained his left quadriceps on a passing route during yesterday's practice, was downgraded to questionable for Sunday's contest.

"Reidel is the most questionable of the group and should be a game-time decision," Dungy said.

TE Dave Moore (tendinitis in his right knee) and DT Brad Culpepper (right foot contusion) sat out of practice for precautionary reasons, but both are expected to start on Sunday.

T Paul Gruber (right shoulder sprain) and C Tony Mayberry (neck strain), returned to practice today. Meanwhile, CB Brian Kelly -- who was nursing a lower back strain earlier in the week -- was taken off the club's injury list.

QB Trent Dilfer (right fracture clavicle), G Ken Blackman (left knee sprain) are out against Chicago, while RB Rabih Abdullah (broken right thumb) was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

