BUCCANEERS SIGN QB DREW STANTON TO PRACTICE SQUAD

Stanton (6-3, 226) has played in 38 career games, with 17 starts, earning a 11-6 record as a starting quarterback. Stanton has 345 career completions for 4,059 yards and 20 touchdowns since entering the league a second-round selection (43rd overall) by the Detroit Lions in the 2007 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the Lions (2008-10) before playing one season with the Indianapolis Colts (2012) and four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals (2014-17). He worked alongside Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians during his stints in both Indianapolis and Arizona. The Okemos, Michigan, native played collegiately at Michigan State.