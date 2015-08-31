Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Trade Tim Wright to Lions

The Bucs have traded the tight end to Detroit for rookie kicker Kyle Brindza.

Aug 31, 2015 at 02:59 AM
831-wright.jpg

On Monday, the Buccaneers announced they had traded tight end Tim Wright to the Detroit Lions for kicker Kyle Brindza. The move marks the second time the Buccaneers have traded Wright away in a calendar year.

831BRINDZA-STORY.jpg

Brindza, a rookie out of Notre Dame, has been impressive this preseason. He's converted on all three of his field goals he's attempted with a long of 51 yards. He also can punt; he booted four balls this preseason and averaged 49.3 yards per kick.

With the addition, the Bucs now have three kickers on their roster - Brindza, Patrick Murray and Connor Barth.

Wright spent his rookie season, 2013, with the Buccaneers and returned to Tampa Bay this June after playing for the Patriots in 2014. Throughout camp, he worked mostly with reserves and was listed as fourth/ fifth on the Bucs' roster behind Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Brandon Myers and Luke Stocker.

With Cameron Brate, who was also listed in the fourth/fifth spot on the depth chart, the Bucs now have four tight ends on their roster. The Lions had three tight ends prior to the trade and Wright now becomes the fourth on the team's roster.

READ: BUCS WAIVE 10 PLAYERS ON SUNDAY

The Buccaneers' 75-man roster is slowly beginning to round out. On Sunday, the team waived 10 players, including seventh-round draft pick Joey Iosefa. The Bucs have to part ways with five more players before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1st, to meet the NFL's deadline for the 75-man roster.

The Bucs will have to trim their roster down again, this time to 53, by this Saturday, September 5th.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaydon Mickens Promoted Back to Active Roster

After a strong performance in the Bucs' season-opening win following his elevation from the practice squad, wideout and return man Jaydon Mickens has been signed to the 53-man roster
news

Updates: Jaydon Mickens Fills Open Roster Spot

Keep informed with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Bucs regular season
news

Bucs Open Title Defense with Last-Second Win Over Cowboys

Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes but the Bucs didn't secure a season-opening win over Dallas in Thursday's Kickoff Game until Ryan Succop nailed a 36-yard field goal following a redemptive catch by Chris Godwin
news

Top Three Takeaways from Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers escaped with a win as they opened the 2021 season thanks to some expected and maybe not so expected contributors.
Advertising