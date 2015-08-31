Buccaneers Trade Tim Wright to Lions

Brindza, a rookie out of Notre Dame, has been impressive this preseason. He's converted on all three of his field goals he's attempted with a long of 51 yards. He also can punt; he booted four balls this preseason and averaged 49.3 yards per kick.

With the addition, the Bucs now have three kickers on their roster - Brindza, Patrick Murray and Connor Barth.

Wright spent his rookie season, 2013, with the Buccaneers and returned to Tampa Bay this June after playing for the Patriots in 2014. Throughout camp, he worked mostly with reserves and was listed as fourth/ fifth on the Bucs' roster behind Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Brandon Myers and Luke Stocker.

With Cameron Brate, who was also listed in the fourth/fifth spot on the depth chart, the Bucs now have four tight ends on their roster. The Lions had three tight ends prior to the trade and Wright now becomes the fourth on the team's roster.

The Buccaneers' 75-man roster is slowly beginning to round out. On Sunday, the team waived 10 players, including seventh-round draft pick Joey Iosefa. The Bucs have to part ways with five more players before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1st, to meet the NFL's deadline for the 75-man roster.