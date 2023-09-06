Buccaneers-Vikings Injury Report Sept. 6: Kancey, Vaughn Non-Participants on Wednesday 

On Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rookie defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (calf) and running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn (NR/personal) did not participate in practice. Safety Kaevon Merriweather and outside linebacker Anthony Nelson practiced in a limited fashion.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- DL Calijah Kancey (calf) – DNP (Wed.)
- S Kaevon Merriweather (quad) – LP (Wed.)
- OLB Anthony Nelson (hamstring) – LP (Wed.)
- RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn (NR/personal) – DNP (Wed.)
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (calf) – FP (Wed.)
Vikings
- LB Troy Dye (elbow) - FP (Wed.)