Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Vikings Injury Report Sept. 6: Kancey, Vaughn Non-Participants on Wednesday 

A look at Wednesday’s injury report ahead of the Week One matchup

Sep 06, 2023 at 05:04 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

On Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rookie defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (calf) and running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn (NR/personal) did not participate in practice. Safety Kaevon Merriweather and outside linebacker Anthony Nelson practiced in a limited fashion.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • DL Calijah Kancey (calf) – DNP (Wed.)
  • S Kaevon Merriweather (quad) – LP (Wed.)
  • OLB Anthony Nelson (hamstring) – LP (Wed.)
  • RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn (NR/personal) – DNP (Wed.)
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (calf) – FP (Wed.)

Vikings

  • LB Troy Dye (elbow) - FP (Wed.)

