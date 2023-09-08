Buccaneers-Vikings Injury Report Sept. 8: Kancey, Mauch Listed as Questionable 

On Friday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (calf) and guard Cody Mauch (back) were listed as questionable for Sunday's Week One matchup against the Vikings.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- DL Calijah Kancey (calf) – DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
- G Cody Mauch (back) - DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
- S Kaevon Merriweather (quad) – LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- OLB Anthony Nelson (hamstring) – LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn (NR/personal) – DNP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (calf) – FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
Vikings
- LB Troy Dye (elbow) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- P Ryan Wright (ankle) - FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle) - LP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable