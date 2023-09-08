Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Vikings Injury Report Sept. 8: Kancey, Mauch Listed as Questionable 

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Week One matchup

Sep 08, 2023 at 03:09 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

IR Sept 8

On Friday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (calf) and guard Cody Mauch (back) were listed as questionable for Sunday's Week One matchup against the Vikings.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • DL Calijah Kancey (calf) – DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
  • G Cody Mauch (back) - DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
  • S Kaevon Merriweather (quad) – LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • OLB Anthony Nelson (hamstring) – LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn (NR/personal) – DNP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (calf) – FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)

Vikings

  • LB Troy Dye (elbow) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • P Ryan Wright (ankle) - FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle) - LP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Vikings Injury Report Sept. 7: G Cody Mauch Added to List with Back Issue 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week One matchup
news

Buccaneers-Vikings Injury Report Sept. 6: Kancey, Vaughn Non-Participants on Wednesday 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week One matchup
news

Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 13: Nick Leverett Downgraded to a Non-Participant 

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Wild Card matchup
news

Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 12: Jones, Davis, Evans Among Full-Participants 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Wild Card matchup
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Jan. 6: Nassib, Smith, Davis, Vea, Ryan, Ruled Out

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 18 matchup
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 30: Carlton Davis III, Carl Nassib Doubtful 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 17 clash 
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 29: Cade Otton, Anthony Nelson Upgraded to Full Participation

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 17 clash 
news

Buccaneers-Cardinals Injury Report Dec. 23: Nassib, Dean, Vea, Smith, Avery Ruled Out

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 16 clash on Christmas
news

Buccaneers-Cardinals Injury Report Dec. 22: Winfield, Vea, Smith Among Non-Participants 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 16 clash on Christmas
news

Buccaneers-Cardinals Injury Report Dec. 21: Smith, Dean, Vea Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 16 clash on Christmas
news

Buccaneers-Bengals Injury Report Dec. 15: Tryon-Shoyinka, Winfield Jr., Wirfs Practiced in Limited Fashion 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 15 matchup
Advertising