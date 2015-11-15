Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Pregame Report

Last week, the Buccaneers faced a red-hot Eli Manning and picked off the Giants' quarterback on the first play from scrimmage. That resulted in a field goal and the Buccaneers saw a very close game get away from them in the fourth quarter in a 32-18 defeat. Tampa Bay's defense would obviously like to start in a similarly strong fashion Sunday, but more importantly they need to do more with those golden opportunities. The Buccaneers scored just once in four red zone trips in that loss to New York.

"We of course emphasize it, anything we don't do well we put a big emphasis on it," said Smith. "But I think guys knew that going in, especially when you get a takeaway down there to start the game. You need to get a touchdown. Just as a general rule, whenever we get down there that close we need to be able to get a touchdown."