Buccaneers vs. Eagles Pregame Report

"It means a lot for us and we put a big emphasis on it, to win two games in a row," he said. "I think it's been since 2013 that we've done that, and it's been since 2012 that we've been over .500 this late in the season. Those are important goals for us to accomplish this week."

In addition to a growing confidence, the Buccaneers also have the advantage of a somewhat healthier roster this week. The team will get a significant boost on both offense and defense as WR Vincent Jackson and DE Jacquies Smith have both been cleared to play. Jackson missed three games with a knee injury and left rookie QB Jameis Winston targeting WR Mike Evans a whopping 41 times in that stretch. Smith sat out the last two contests with an ankle injury but now has a chance to build on his team-high five sacks. That's particularly helpful with the Bucs now also missing ends George Johnson and Josh Shirley due to calf ailments.