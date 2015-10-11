Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Pregame Report

"He's been an ultimate pro the entire time I've known him," said Smith of Jackson. "Off the field, in meeting rooms, when a voice needs to speak up…but as much as anything by his play. When you're in a situation like we're in, we need our best players, our "A" players, to play like that every week. Vince played that way last week."

Meanwhile the Jaguars are sure to continue feeding the ball to rookie tailback T.J. Yeldon, who ranks third in the league with his 70 carries through four games. Yeldon's solid production has helped the Jaguars ease the pressure on young passer Blake Bortles, who is making fewer mistakes in 2015 than he did during his rookie season.