Bucco Blasts: The Bucs Home Run Derby Team

That's five members of the Buccaneers' Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium on our Derby team (including John Lynch, who will be inducted this season). It's nice to have a little name recognition to go with our baseball prowess. Giles was ahead of his time as an NFL tight end, a big man who could stretch the field and was a legitimate deep ball threat. He would have fit in well in the era of Antonio Gates, Tony Gonzalez and Rob Gronkowski. We would probably take Giles on our team just on the promise of that athleticism, but we've got the added knowledge that he also played professional baseball. In fact, Giles played baseball at Alcorn State first before eventually joining the football team, and that led to the Dodgers picking him in the 12th round in 1976 as an outfielder. As a child, Giles met Red Sox star George Scott, a prolific home run hitter, and subsequently dreamed of becoming the same. Instead, his outsized talent for football led him down a similar path. Well, we're going to give Giles a chance to fulfill that childhood dream and crush a few balls out of the park.