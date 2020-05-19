Bucs 2020 Post-Draft Roster Review: Quarterbacks

The Buccaneers led the NFL in passing yards last season and their quarterback, Jameis Winston, racked up a franchise-record 33 touchdown passes. However, he also was picked off a league-high 30 times. The Buccaneers are banking on Brady leading a far less mistake-prone attack while still being able to put up big numbers with a talented cast of pass-catchers around him.

Other than that – yes, other than signing the only six-time Super Bowl champion in NFL history – the Bucs didn't have a lot of work to do at the quarterback position. They did bring back one unrestricted free agent and added a developmental passer after the draft.

Returning Players:

· Blaine Gabbert…Re-signed after he became an unrestricted free agent; Spent most of 2019 season on injured reserve due to shoulder injury

· Ryan Griffin…Headed into second year of two-year deal he signed in 2019; Saw first NFL regular-season action last season, completing two of four passes for 18 yards in late-season game

Departed Players:

· Jameis Winston…Signed with New Orleans as an unrestricted free agent; Started all 16 games and threw for 5,109 yards, 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions

· Chad Kanoff…Was not re-signed after spending last 11 weeks on practice squad

Added Veterans:

· Tom Brady…Signed as an unrestricted free agent from New England; in 20th season with Patriots, threw for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions

Added Rookies:

· Reid Sinnett…Signed as an undrafted free agent; at University of San Diego, threw for 3,528, 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a senior

Brady, who turns 43 in August, signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers and is unquestionably expected to be the starter in 2020 and 2021. Given his intense devotion to health and fitness and his continued high level of play, it's also possible that his time in Tampa will extend beyond the next two years.

As much as the Bucs were attracted to Brady's incredible statistical achievements – in addition to those six rings he's also second all-time in league history in yards and touchdown passes – they also believe he will help mold a young but talented team into a winner.

"Going after Tom in free agency was our number-one priority this offseason because we knew he would be a perfect fit for what we are trying to do here," said General Manager Jason Licht when announcing the official news of Brady's signing. "He is a Buccaneer today not for what he has done in the past, but for what we know he can accomplish here in the near future as well. We know that Tom is going to have a transformative effect in our locker room and he is going to demand the best out of himself, his teammates and anybody that is around him. This was an all-out effort from every level of the organization – from scouts, to coaches, to front office and especially ownership. Today we begin a new era for the Buccaneers that will define our franchise for many years to come."

The Bucs then re-signed Gabbert, who suffered a shoulder injury during the 2019 preseason and eventually went to injured reserve without seeing any regular-season action. However, Gabbert previously played for Arians in Arizona and is fully familiar with the Bucs' offseason playbook. He was signed a year ago to compete with Griffin, and at the time Arians noted that Gabbert's regular-season experience gave him an edge in the battle to be the primary backup to Winston. It appears as if that same battle will take place again this summer.

On several occasions before the 2020 draft, both Arians and Licht said that they would like to add a developmental young quarterback to the roster, but that it would have to be the right fit of prospect and spot in the draft. That fit never materialized but the Bucs still got their young project in San Diego's Reid Sinnett. Sinnett had to wait behind another talented Toreros quarterback before he got his shot to start last year as a senior, but he made the most of it with a strong performance that led his team to the FCS playoffs.

2019 Performance:

The big numbers were mentioned above: Winston became the Buccaneers' first 5,000-yard passer, joining a short list of NFL quarterbacks with that feat, but also was the first player in league history to throw at least 30 touchdowns and at least 30 interceptions in the same season.

Arians was eager to work with Winston when he took the Bucs head job in 2019, and he did get some impressive numbers out of the fifth-year passer and Tampa Bay's passing attack. Winston in particular fared significantly better on deep throws, an Arians staple, than he had in the past. If Brady had not been surprisingly available, the Buccaneers might have tried the Arians-Winston combination for at least another year.

"We have a lot of respect for Jameis. Jameis was still part of our plan if things went a different route," said Licht. "I've got a lot of respect for him. I thought he did a lot of great things and I think anybody in our office, or our building, would say the same thing. He did some spectacular things for us. I think he's got a bright future ahead of him. It just really comes down to, we had a chance to get Tom Brady."

The Buccaneers also led the NFL in plays of 20-plus yards, most of them through the air, and two-minute offense scoring and were second in passing first downs.

Meanwhile, Brady led the Patriots to a 12-4 record, their 11th straight playoff appearance and their 18th postseason berth in the 19 seasons in which he started more than one game. That, of course, is where the appeal starts with Brady, who has played in nine Super Bowls and been that game's MVP on four occasions. But Brady also has 541 career regular-season touchdown passes and nearly 75,000 yards, both totals just behind Drew Brees for the all-time top spot. Brady is the NFL's all-time leader in the playoffs in any significant passing category.