Bucs 2021 Post-Draft Roster Review: Wide Receivers 

Departed Players:

None.

Added Veterans:

None.

Added Rookies:

Jaelon Darden …Drafted out of North Texas in the fourth round (129th overall) of the 2021 draft after the Buccaneers traded up eight spots; Finished college career as school's all-time leader in receptions (230), receiving yards (2,782) and touchdown catches (38) and also may factor into Bucs' return game.

T.J. Simmons…Signed as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia on May 13; Played in 30 games with 21 starts for the Mountaineers and recorded 86 receptions for 1,197 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Buccaneers got Mike Evans' big deal done three years ago and it obviously and rightly made him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league. They may be headed down the same path with Godwin, but for now they will delay that decision for a year using the franchise tag, perhaps hoping they'll be able to get a long-term deal done the next year as they did with outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett. Even playing on the tag, though, Godwin carries a large cap hit for 2021, so the Buccaneers are heavily invested in the position.

Still, the team was committed to keeping Godwin around for another title run not because he's simply a doubling-up of Evans but because he is such a versatile performer in the offense.

"He brings so much more than targets," said Arians. "When you look at what he does as an outside receiver and a slot receiver, he's so unique in that regard, and then you put the blocking in there. He's a huge part of what we do offensively. It's more than stats. It's also what the guy brings to the huddle. I think with all these guys, each and every one is so different because of what they bring into the huddle, but Chris is very, very unique."

Brown also got a sizeable deal to come back for another season in Tampa – this one, hopefully, a full 16 games – but the Bucs do have a number of promising receivers still on their rookie deals, Miller most prominent among them.

2020 Performance:

The Buccaneers had the NFL's second-most prolific passing game in 2020, behind only the Chiefs team they beat in the Super Bowl, and while tight ends like Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate were productive it was the team's loaded receiving corps that led the way.

As noted earlier, Brady spread the ball around masterfully, Godwin missed time due to injury and Brown didn't arrive until midseason. Still, those two receivers plus Evans and Miller all produced 483 or more yards and three or more touchdowns. Evans did play in all 16 games but was slowed by injury early in the season and gutted out another 1,000-yard season. He also caught 13 touchdown passes, setting a new team single-season record for scoring catches and tying the overall mark for touchdowns.

Brady found a way to get the ball downfield to a wide variety of his targets. Evans, Godwin, Brown and Miller (as well as Gronkowski among the tight ends) all caught passes for 46 or more yards during the season. Of the Bucs' 42 regular-season touchdown passes, 29 were hauled in by wide receivers.

Brown's production in eight games was interesting. If one projects a full season just by doubling his numbers, he'd have 90 catches and eight touchdowns but wouldn't top 1,000 yards, as he had done very year from 2013-18. Brady made good use of Brown on short passes early in their time together but did start to hook up with the big-play receiver on downfield throws later in the year, including the playoffs.

Miller, who had used his speed to make some big plays but had trouble avoiding injury as a rookie, looked like the team's breakout player early. He had four games of 73 or more yards in the first seven weeks but none after, though he did turn in one of the key plays in the postseason, as described above.

Three Key Questions:

· Who will lead the team in receiving yards in 2021?

It's a fair question, even if the answer to it has been Mike Evans in five of the last six seasons.

Evans led the Bucs last year with 1,006 receiving yards, just getting past the mark in the season finale before a scary-looking knee injury knocked him out for the second half. As we know now, Evans would be able to return for the playoff run. That said, it was actually Chris Godwin who led the team in yards per game last year with 70, just as he had in 2019 with 95.2.

Godwin's versatility and ability to dominate in the slot keeps him on the field for most offensive snaps when he's healthy, and prior to 2020 the only games he had missed were the last two of 2019 due to a hamstring strain. He also had a rather impressive 77.4% catch percentage on his 84 targets last year, so he's not likely to miss when given the opportunity. It was clear in the 2020 playoffs that Brady felt comfortable heaving the ball downfield in Godwin's direction and letting the physical receiver win one-on-one battles for the ball. Though it's not likely he needed any more motivation, Godwin is also playing on the one-year franchise tag tender and stands to be in position to draw a lucrative long-term deal next offseason.

Counter that with the consistency of Evans, who is both a downfield threat and a red-zone monster. He is just three seasons removed from setting the Bucs' single-season record with 1,524 receiving yards, and that was in one of four seasons in which he has averaged more than 15.5 yards per catch. Brady could hardly ask for a more dependable target than Evans, which means he should also be a high-volume target guy in 2021.

And one can't completely count out Brown, who could take advantage of any potential multi-game absences from Evans or Godwin to step back into a number-one role. He did just that after Evans was injured in the season finale and merely rang up 11 catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

· Who will get more of an opportunity to shine, Scotty Miller or Tyler Johnson?

It's easy to wonder if both Miller and Johnson could be featured receivers in a different offense that didn't already include Evans, Godwin and Brown. Miller's speed and tracking ability on deep balls makes him a threat to put up a game-changing play at any time. Johnson only found sporadic snaps as a rookie but he seemed to make a huge play every month or so, including his ridiculous spinning third-down catch in the playoff win at New Orleans.

The Bucs view Miller as more of an outside receiver who can take the top off defenses, so he's more likely to play in three-receiver sets when Godwin moves into the slot, or if either of the top two guys is out due to injury. Johnson is more in the Godwin mold in that he can produce out of the slot. Both may have to wait for their opportunities early but they are likely to come along at some point.

· Is there a role for Jaelon Darden?

If we're wondering how to get the ball to the more proven likes of Miller and Johnson, it's hard to imagine how the fourth-round rookie could get enough attention to put up offensive numbers of any significance in 2021. But then again, you never know.

The key here is that Jason Licht and Bruce Arians viewed Darden as a different kind of weapon that they didn't already have in their offense. Antonio Brown can take short passes and turn them into long gains, but he's soon to turn 33 and averaged just 10.7 yards per catch last season. Brown is still more likely to get these sorts of passes and could once again put up monster numbers, but the Bucs might also like to see what they have in the North Texas rookie.