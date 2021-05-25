Bucs 2021 Post-Draft Roster Review: Quarterbacks

Departed Players:

Drew Stanton…Was on the Bucs' practice squad for the last six weeks of the season, including playoffs, but was not re-signed and is not currently on an NFL roster.

Added Veterans:

None

Added Rookies:

Kyle Trask…Selected with the final pick of the second round in the 2021 NFL Draft; Was a Heisman Trophy finalist at Florida in 2020 after leading the nation with 43 touchdown passes.

Brady's stunning decision to move into a new chapter in his career after 20 years and six Super Bowl championships in New England changed the course of the franchise in Tampa, but a year ago there were skeptics as to how well his style of play would mesh with Arians' offense. That proved to be no issue, though it did take a while for Brady to have full control of the playbook and a strong connection with his talented group of pass-catchers. More on that below.

Gabbert had first come to Tampa in 2019, reuniting with Arians, for whom he had started a handful of games in Arizona. However, his first year with the Buccaneers was lost to a shoulder injury suffered in the preseason so Griffin was Winston's primary reserve throughout that season. In 2020, the same two competed to be Brady's top reserve and the job went to Gabbert, who was rarely called on as Brady stayed in the lineup and grew more and more productive along the way.

Griffin has had an unusual year in that he has held a roster spot in Tampa for six solid years and has repeatedly drawn praise from various coaching staffs for his work on the practice field, but he has seen virtually no regular-season action. Still, he clearly has value to the Bucs' current staff, which has re-signed him for a second time.

Trask was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2020 after leading the nation with 43 touchdown passes. His is a story of perseverance, which will likely help him in his current situation. A backup in high school to D'Eriq King, now the starter at the University of Miami, Trask still managed to work his way onto the Florida roster, where he once again had to wait his time. When he did finally get his chance, he threw 68 touchdown passes against just 15 interception over the past two seasons. Trask is a big, strong-armed pocket passer with good accuracy and Arians is excited by how he can fit into the Bucs' offense.

2020 Performance:

Taken in total, Brady's first year directing the Buccaneers' offense was a great success. He set single-season team records for touchdown passes (40) and passer rating (102.2) and never slowed down in the postseason, adding 10 more TDs with a passer rating of 98.8. Brady completed roughly two-thirds of his passes and did indeed erase the turnover problems that had plagued the Bucs' offense in Arians' first year as head coach.

Those numbers are even more remarkable with the backdrop of the pandemic-altered season, in which Brady had no offseason program, no preseason games and a whirlwind training camp to try to learn the offense and get on the same page with Mike Evans and company. Brady was still using a wristband with a play list and trying to visualize what was going to happen halfway through the season. That didn't stop him from throwing for 369 yards and five touchdowns against the Chargers in Week Four or 369 yards and four touchdowns against the Raiders in Week Seven.

Still, Brady and Arians frequently cautioned that the offense was still a work in progress, and according to Arians it didn't really click into place until nearly three fourths of the season were past.

"Probably the Kansas City game," said Arians on the moment when Brady seem to seize full control of the offense. "The second, third and fourth quarters we started playing really, really well. From there on, we attacked. We took that attack-mode philosophy and I think we were on the same page from there on out."

That was Week 12, and though Brady and the Bucs did generate 378 yards and 24 points from the second quarter on they still lost to the Chiefs, 27-24. A well-time bye week followed, and then Tampa Bay's offense caught fire upon returning to action. No one was hotter than Brady, who completed 94 of 136 passes for 1,333 yards, 12 touchdowns, one interception and a 126.6 passer rating over the final four games of the regular season, leading an offense that averaged 37 points and 448 yards per game.

Brady's only interception over the last four weeks was a fluky play in which the ball bounced off the hands of a diving Scotty Miller and straight up to safety Ricardo Allen. In the playoffs, he was picked off three times in the second half of the game at Green Bay as he aggressively tried to push the ball downfield but otherwise committed no turnovers in the other three postseason contests. In the final contest of the NFL's 2020 season, Brady was an ultra-efficient 21 of 29 for 201 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions as he won his fifth Super Bowl MVP award. His passer rating of 125.8 was the highest he had put up in his 10 Super Bowl appearances.

Gabbert got a few mop-up snaps in three games during the regular season before getting a more extended opportunity to play in Detroit in Week 16. After Brady had led the Bucs to five touchdowns in six first-half possessions he got to take the second half off and Gabbert came in to complete nine of 15 passes for 143 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Griffin was inactive for all 20 games, including the postseason.

Three Key Questions:

· With a season to fully absorb Bruce Arians' offense, will Brady and the Buccaneers be as prolific in 2021 as they were for the final eight weeks of last season?

Is it unreasonable to think the Buccaneers' offense can maintain the 37-point, 448-yard per-game pace it settled into in the final month of the 2020 regular season? Probably a little bit, yes. For one thing, the Buccaneers did not face any playoff teams in that stretch and were up against notably poor – and in Detroit's case, depleted – defenses for the last three. Still, against much stiffer competition in the postseason the Buccaneers still scored 30-plus points in all four games. The Buccaneers ranked third in the league with 30.8 points per game in 2020, so that average or perhaps a bit higher seems well within reach.

Other than some tougher opponents and a possible slight regression to the mean, everything else points to the Bucs' offensive momentum continuing in 2021. The team has returned virtually every offensive starter and key contributor from last year's team, and other than Brady and perhaps the 32-year-old Rob Gronkowski this is still a group of players mostly in or about to hit third primes. Despite being the first player in NFL history to start his career with seven straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, Evans is still only 27 (turns 28 in August). Chris Godwin is 25. O.J. Howard is 26. Scotty Miller is soon to turn 24. Running backs Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette and Ke'Shawn Vaughn will be 24, 26 and 24, respectively, in training camp.

More importantly, Brady won't be winging it with a wrist band strong visualization skills during the first half of the season this time. And given his incredible level of competitiveness, he's likely out to prove that last year was just the beginning and he can still produce at the same level as the other MVP-caliber quarterbacks in the NFL.

· Will Kyle Trask have a chance to unseat Blaine Gabbert or Ryan Griffin for the primary reserve role behind Brady?

Arians and Licht had been waiting for a couple of years for the right intersection of player and pick to get them to pull a trigger on a developmental quarterback in the draft. With the Bucs heading into this year's draft with no glaring needs on the roster, it was the perfect opportunity to use a pick of significant value on that position, with an eye towards the eventual transition to a new starter in the post-Brady era.

With Brady now signed through 2022, it's clear that the Buccaneers are going to continue to seek Super Bowls with their veteran at the helm for at least the next two seasons. That's actually a pretty good situation for Trask, who obviously knows how to be patient and can build on his relative lack of experience for some time before being thrown into high-leverage NFL action.

But the question is, even if he's not expected to compete for the starting job any time soon, can Trask make a move up the depth chart as a rookie? One obvious set up for the Buccaneers in 2021 would be to keep three quarterbacks, with one of the two veteran reserves again servign as Brady's primary backup and Trask getting the third, inactive spot for the balance of his rookie season. That would be an unsurprising outcome for 2021.

That is, unless Trask accelerates the timetable. If he is impressive enough on the practice field, would the Buccaneers consider making him the primary backup? That would presumably give him more of a chance to run Tampa Bay's offense instead of the scout-team attack in practice. There's no rush to move Trask up the depth chart but the competition for jobs never ceases and the rookie could do well enough to force the issue.

· Will the Buccaneers rely on Brady to produce two-thirds of the offense again or will the Bucs' attack be more balanced in 2021?

Clearly, there's nothing to complain about regarding Tampa Bay's offense in 2020, given that it ranked seventh in yards and third in points during the regular season and kept right on lighting up the scoreboard in the playoffs. And in today's NFL, there's less hand-wringing about a very pass-heavy offense.

Still, the Buccaneers had the NFL's third-lowest rush percentage, running on 36.3% of its plays, and Arians has said on more than one occasion that he would prefer a balanced offense. He is of the opinion that a good rushing attack opens up more possibilities in the play-action passing game, for instance. Notably, with Fournette getting into a groove in the postseason and providing a consistent rushing attack, the Buccaneers ran on 45.7% of their plays on the way to the championship.