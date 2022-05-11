Schedule Anticipation: When Will Bucs Face Toughest Challenges?

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will find out the date-and-time details on 94.1% of their 2022 game schedule. The Buccaneers got an advance notification on one of their destinations this fall – Tampa Bay will face Seattle in Munich on November 13 for the first NFL game ever played in Germany – but has to wait until the full league schedule release for their other 16 assignments.

Of course, the Bucs have known who their 2022 opponents would be since the end of last season. The missing information is the when. When will Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes share the field for the first time since Super Bowl LV? When and how often will Tampa bay play under the prime-time lights? When will they get their bye week? And so on.

Here's another question that will be answered on Thursday evening: When will the Buccaneers, as a team, face their toughest challenges of 2022? Overall, Tampa Bay is facing the fourth-hardest strength-of-schedule slate of all 32 teams, as their 2021 opponents had a combined 154-134-1 record. That .535 SOS is higher than every other team except the Arizona Cardinals (.543) and the two Super Bowl LVI combatants, the Los Angeles Rams (.567) and Cincinnati Bengals (.536). Here are some of the more specific elements to that challenging schedule:

2021 Playoff Teams

The Buccaneers will face eight opponents who made the playoffs last season, representing nearly half of their overall schedule. None of those are division opponents, who account for six of Tampa Bay's 17 matchups, which means eight of the team's 11 non-division foes are fresh off playoff appearances. Of the six clubs that joined the Bucs in the NFC postseason scrum last season, five are on the schedule for 2022; the only exception is Philadelphia, whom the Buccaneers beat in the opening round of the playoffs. Those eight 2021 playoff opponents include both teams that met in the most recent Super Bowl and all four teams that were in the conference championship games.

In addition, the three non-division foes on Tampa Bay's schedule who missed the playoffs last year haven't been out of contention long. All three – Baltimore, Cleveland and Seattle – were in the playoffs in 2020. New Orleans was in the postseason field in 2020, too, before being eliminated by the Super Bowl-bound Buccaneers in the Divisional Round.