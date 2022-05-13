On Full Display: Buccaneers Front and Center in NFL's 2022 Schedule

The Buccaneers have eight games scheduled against playoff teams from 2021, including all four of the conference championship games. Not included in that are 2022 opponents Baltimore, Cleveland, Seattle and New Orleans, all of whom were in the playoffs in 2020 and could reasonably be considered strong postseason contenders this year.

The NFL introduced an enhanced schedule in 2021 that covers 17 games per team over 18 weeks, this year concluding on January 8. The Buccaneers get their bye in the latter half of that schedule, in Week 11, with 10 games before and seven after. The added game is a fifth interconference matchup, with the Buccaneers drawing the Chiefs for a rematch of Super Bowl LV.

As was previously announced, Tampa Bay's 2022 schedule also notably includes the first game ever to be played in Germany. The Buccaneers were the designated team for that contest, to be staged at Allianz Arena in Munich, and will take on the Seattle Seahawks. This game will replace the normal ninth NFC home game.