Bucs Finalize 2022 Preseason Slate

The Buccaneers also open their regular season with consecutive road games, at Dallas in Week One and at New Orleans in Week Two. Their first regular season home game is on Sunday, September 25 against the Green Bay Packers. That six-week stretch between games at Raymond James Stadium, preseason included, is the longest since the Buccaneers were away from their home stadium for seven weeks in 2019. That team played four road games and one designated home game in London and also had its bye week over a six-week span.

For obvious geographical reasons, the Dolphins are by far the Buccaneers' most common preseason opponent. The two teams have met in the season 32 previous times and have nearly split them down the middle, with Miami holding a 17-15 edge in the series. Those 32 games are twice as many as the Bucs have played against their next most common preseason opponents, Atlanta and Washington. The Bucs and Dolphins most recently met in the preseason in 2019, with Tampa Bay taking the 16-14 victory at Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers and Titans have met 10 times in the preseason in the past, with Tampa Bay holding a 7-3 edge. That includes two games over the past four summers, a 34-3 Tennessee win at Raymond James Stadium last August and a 30-14 Buccaneers victory at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in 2018.