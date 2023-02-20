Buccaneers 2023 Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

Mock drafts continue to monopolize the internet, sparking debate. The conclusion of the 2022 NFL football season prompts change for all 32 teams during the offseason frenzy. The NFL Draft is nearly two months away, resulting in a perpetual cycle of evaluations from NFL pundits. Names will begin to headline compilations in an attempt to answer the permeating question: Which collegiate athletes will Roger Goodell read from the podium? See the full list of draft predictions for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers below at pick 19: