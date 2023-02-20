Buccaneers 2023 Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

Mock drafts continue to monopolize the internet, sparking debate. The conclusion of the 2022 NFL football season prompts change for all 32 teams during the offseason frenzy. The NFL Draft is nearly two months away, resulting in a perpetual cycle of evaluations from NFL pundits. Names will begin to headline compilations in an attempt to answer the permeating question: Which collegiate athletes will Roger Goodell read from the podium? See the full list of draft predictions for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers below at pick 19:
NFL.com
- Pick: S Brian Branch, Alabama
- Comments: Branch is a versatile nickel/deep/box defender who would work well in tandem with Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. The Bama product could help stabilize a Tampa secondary that has multiple veteran contributors set to become free agents.
CBS Sports
- Pick: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas
- Comments: A quiet two seasons at Alabama from Drew Sanders gave way to a first-team All-American campaign with the Razorbacks. Lining up all over the field, Sanders stuffed the stat sheet with 103 tackles (13.5 for a loss), 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. With 33-year-old stat stuffer Lavonte David set to hit free agency, Sanders would be a logical replacement.
The Draft Network
- Pick: S Brian Branch, Alabama
- Comments: Tampa Bay could go a lot of ways here. They have needs on both sides of the line of scrimmage, could use another receiver and even a running back. In the end, the team elects to take Brian Branch, a versatile chess piece in the secondary who can start at either safety position and play nickel for the Buccaneers' defense.
PFF
- Pick: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
- Comments: Banks is a long, nimble cornerback who could backfill the potential losses of Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting this offseason. Head coach Todd Bowles needs aggressive press cornerbacks to execute his scheme defensively, and Banks can be that after allowing only 26 catches on 60 targets for 258 yards in 2022.
Sports Illustrated
- Pick: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
- Comments: The biggest need for the Buccaneers as they begin their rebuild in the post–Tom Brady era is quarterback, but the four top options are already off the board here. Corners Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting are both impending free agents, and Smith is a competitive corner with good length and ball skills (six career interceptions).