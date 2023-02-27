Buccaneers 2023 Mock Draft Roundup 5.0

Mock drafts continue to monopolize the internet as the 2023 NFL Draft looms. The conclusion of the previous football season prompts change for all 32 teams during the offseason bustle. As the Draft nears, evaluations commence from NFL pundits. Names will begin to fall and rise on prospect compilations in a speculatory attempt to answer the question: Which collegiate athletes will Roger Goodell read from the podium? See the full list of draft predictions for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers below at pick 19: