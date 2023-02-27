Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 2023 Mock Draft Roundup 5.0

With the offseason in full swing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, mock draft season continues for football enthusiasts. Will the Bucs likely go offense or defense in April’s Draft? Here is what analysts are saying 

Feb 27, 2023
Mock drafts continue to monopolize the internet as the 2023 NFL Draft looms. The conclusion of the previous football season prompts change for all 32 teams during the offseason bustle. As the Draft nears, evaluations commence from NFL pundits. Names will begin to fall and rise on prospect compilations in a speculatory attempt to answer the question: Which collegiate athletes will Roger Goodell read from the podium? See the full list of draft predictions for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers below at pick 19:

NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com (Feb 21)

  • Pick: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Comments: The Bucs need to figure out what they're going to do at quarterback in the wake of Tom Brady's retirement, but Robinson will take pressure off whoever is under center.

CBS Sports

Tom Fornellii, CBS Sports (Feb 26)

  • Pick: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
  • Comments: I had Tampa take Anthony Richardson in my first mock, and they could. However, a part of me wonders if Tampa wouldn't prefer to start a rebuild following Tom Brady's retirement. This is a team that's a few moves away from being a serious contender for the No. 1 pick next year. Whatever the case, Mayer is the best tight end in this class and would be useful to whatever QB Tampa opts to go with in 2023 or 2024.

The Draft Network

Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network (Feb 23)

  • Pick: Edge Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
  • Comments: In the post-Tom Brady era, the Buccaneers are looking for a QB—but I believe they address that issue via free agency. In this NFL mock draft, they decide to address a defense that took a significant step back in 2022.

PFF

Michael Renner, PFF (Feb 13)

  • Pick: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
  • Comments: Banks is a long, nimble cornerback who could backfill the potential losses of Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting this offseason. Head coach Todd Bowles needs aggressive press cornerbacks to execute his scheme defensively, and Banks can be that after allowing only 26 catches on 60 targets for 258 yards in 2022.

Sports Illustrated

Kevin Hanson, SI.com (Feb 17)

  • Pick: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
  • Comments: The biggest need for the Buccaneers as they begin their rebuild in the post–Tom Brady era is quarterback, but the four top options are already off the board here. Corners Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting are both impending free agents, and Smith is a competitive corner with good length and ball skills (six career interceptions).

Advertising