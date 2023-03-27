Buccaneers 2023 Mock Draft Roundup 9.0

Free agency moves across the NFL have prompted mock draft adjustments. This week's edition of the mock draft roundup will unpack the most popular first-round selections for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pick 19 from a variety of outlets. Four out of the five compilations have the Buccaneers addressing the trenches, including NFL.com, CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus taking an offensive lineman. Here is a breakdown of what analysts are saying:

NFL.com

Pick: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Comments: The Bucs figure to be in the tackle market after the release of Donovan Smith. They could take Jones to step into Smith's left tackle spot or pick Tennessee's Darnell Wright to play on the right side and shift Tristan Wirfs to the blindside.

CBS Sports

Pick: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

Comments: There was some thought that Harrison might return to Oklahoma for an NIL deal that was too good to pass up, but he's instead opted for the NFL. He's one of the top tackles in the class and now the question is whether he finds his way into Round 1 or goes early on Day 2.

The Draft Network

Pick: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Comments: The Buccaneers can go multiple different ways with this pick, but I believe Todd Bowles opts to go with the defense. They draft Joey Porter Jr. to add to a cornerback room that needs improvement. This defense is aging quickly and pieces like Porter help them build for the future.

PFF

Pick: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Comments: With longtime left tackle Donovan Smith no longer on the team, the Bucs will need to make some changes. If they have the chance to draft the talented and tested Darnell Wright, they could play Wright at his natural right tackle spot while sliding their All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs over to left tackle.

Sports Illustrated

Pick: Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia