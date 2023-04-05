Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs 2023 Season Passes on Sale

Want a close-up seat for the Bucs’ 2023 action on the gridiron? Season tickets are on sale now

Apr 05, 2023 at 10:20 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

It is that time of year again for football enthusiasts. 2023 Buccaneers' season passes are on sale now. Want to experience another thrilling NFL football season firsthand? For Bucs' fans, not only do season passes provide a seat at every home game at Raymond James Stadium but passes also come with an entire year of exclusive Krewe Member benefits including discounts at the team store and in-stadium concession stands, VIP access to Training Camp and the official Buccaneers Draft Party, and more! Click Here to select your seats and join the Krewe.

As the winners of the NFC South in 2022, the Bucs will draw matchups against the first-place teams in the NFC East (Philadelphia), the NFC West (San Francisco) and the AFC East (Buffalo). That compiles a schedule that will also include the annual six intradivision games in the NFC South, plus games with the teams in the NFC North and the four teams in the AFC South.

Here are the Bucs' home opponents in 2023:

  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Chicago Bears
  • Detroit Lions
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Tennessee Titans

