Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bradley Pinion, Aaron Stinnie Return

Veteran punter Bradley Pinion was activated from the COVID list on Wednesday and guard Aaron Stinnie, currently on injured reserve, was designated to return to practice

Jan 05, 2022 at 11:30 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Aaron Stinnie Roster Move

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began their final week of the regular season with two veteran players back in the mix. Before practice on Wednesday, punter Bradley Pinion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and guard Aaron Stinnie was designated to return to practice. Pinion was placed on the COVID list on December 31 and Stinnie has been on injured reserve since December 1.

Pinion's activation does not necessarily mean he is ready to return to action, however. Prior to being placed on the COVID list he had already missed the Buccaneers Week 16 game at Carolina due to a right hip injury. Second-year player Sterling Hofrichter, who is on the Bucs' practice squad, has handled the punting duties in the last two games after being elevated to the active roster.

Pinion is in his third season as Tampa Bay's punter. This year, he has appeared in 14 games and has compiled a gross punting average of 42.4 yards and a net average of 38.5 yards. He has downed 23 kicks inside the 20 versus just two touchbacks and was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week One. Pinion is also one of the NFL's best kickoff men, this year forcing a touchback on 82.7% of his kicks.

Stinnie served as the team's primary reserve at the interior line positions for the first 10 games of the season, and then made his first career regular season start in Week 12 at Indianapolis. Stinnie was filling in for injured left guard Ali Marpet in that contest, but he left the game early with a knee sprain and was placed on injured reserve three days later.

The Colts' game was not Stinnie's first career start overall. He stepped in last season at right guard for the final three games of the playoffs, including Super Bowl LV, after Alex Cappa suffered an ankle injury in the Wild Card round. Stinnie's strong performance in that playoff run made him a candidate to start again in 2021 but Cappa ultimately held onto his job. In total, he has played in 17 regular season games with the Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans.

The activation of Pinion puts the Buccaneers' roster back at the 53-man limit. Stinnie does not currently count against the active roster and has a three-week window in which he can practice with the team and potentially be activated at any point.

Related Content

news

Jaelon Darden Activated, Bucs COVID List Down to One

Punter Bradley Pinion is the only player left on Tampa Bay's reserve/COVID-19 list as of Tuesday after the activation of rookie WR Jaelon Darden, who has missed the past two games
news

Week 17 Hero Cyril Grayson on Bucs' Protection List Again

The Buccaneers will protect the same four practice squad players in Week 18 as the week before: WR Cyril Grayson, RB Kenjon Barner, K Jose Borregales and P Sterling Hofrichter
news

Bruce Arians to Coach Bucs Versus Jets

Head Coach Bruce Arians and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver are back from COVID isolation and will handle their usual jobs on Sunday against the Jets…The Bucs also activated two players from the COVID list and elevated four from the practice squad
news

Mike Evans Off, Bradley Pinion On Bucs' COVID List

WR Mike Evans returned to the active roster on Friday after spending the bulk of the week on the reserve/COVID-19 list...P Bradley Pinion was also added to the COVID list
news

Rakeem Nunez-Roches Returns from COVID List

On Thursday, the Buccaneers activated DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches from the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing him to return to action on Sunday against the New York Jets
news

Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting Placed on COVID List

Two of the Buccaneers' starting cornerbacks landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, putting their availability for Sunday's game at the Meadowlands in doubt
news

Bucs Bring OLB Elijah Ponder Back to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers have re-signed outside linebacker Elijah Ponder to the practice squad following the knee injury suffered by Shaquil Barrett in Sunday's win over the Panthers
news

Cyril Grayson, Kenjon Barner Protected Again

WR Cyril Grayson, RB Kenjon Barner and P Sterling Hofrichter, all of whom made big contributions to the Week 16 win at Carolina, are on the Bucs' Week 17 practice squad protection along with the K Jose Borregales
news

Mike Evans Placed on COVID List

WR Mike Evans, already dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of the last game, has now landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Breshad Perriman Returns from COVID List

The Buccaneers have activated Breshad Perriman from the reserve/COVID-19 list after the veteran receiver missed two games
news

Bucs Elevate Season-High Four Players from Practice Squad

As they continue to deal with some new holes in the depth chart, the Bucs elevated four players from the practice squad for Sunday's game: RB Kenjon Barner, WR Cyril Grayson, P Sterling Hofrichter and DL Benning Potoa'e
Advertising