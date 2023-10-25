Bucs Activate Chase Edmonds, Waive Derrek Pitts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated veteran running back Chase Edmonds from injured reserve on Wednesday, clearing the way for him to return to action as soon as Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills. To make room on the 53-man roster for Edmonds' return, the Buccaneers waived rookie cornerback Derrek Pitts.

The Buccaneers signed Edmonds in March after he split the 2022 season between Miami and Denver. He played in the first two games of the season, recording four carries for 20 yards, but suffered a knee injury against Chicago in Week Two and was placed on injured reserve. He spent the minimum number of four games on I.R. and was designated for return on Monday.

In five NFL seasons prior to joining the Buccaneers, Edmonds logged 405 carries for 1,816 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per rush. He also caught 144 passes for 1,078 yards and six more scores. He rejoins a Tampa Bay backfield that also includes starting back Rachaad White and reserves Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Sean Tucker.