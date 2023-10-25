Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Activate Chase Edmonds, Waive Derrek Pitts

RB Chase Edmonds rejoins the Buccaneers backfield after missing the minimum number of four games on injured reserve and will be eligible to play on Thursday night in Buffalo

Oct 25, 2023 at 12:36 PM
Scott Smith

edmonds activated

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated veteran running back Chase Edmonds from injured reserve on Wednesday, clearing the way for him to return to action as soon as Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills. To make room on the 53-man roster for Edmonds' return, the Buccaneers waived rookie cornerback Derrek Pitts.

The Buccaneers signed Edmonds in March after he split the 2022 season between Miami and Denver. He played in the first two games of the season, recording four carries for 20 yards, but suffered a knee injury against Chicago in Week Two and was placed on injured reserve. He spent the minimum number of four games on I.R. and was designated for return on Monday.

In five NFL seasons prior to joining the Buccaneers, Edmonds logged 405 carries for 1,816 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per rush. He also caught 144 passes for 1,078 yards and six more scores. He rejoins a Tampa Bay backfield that also includes starting back Rachaad White and reserves Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Sean Tucker.

Pitts joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State and made the active roster out of training camp. He played in two games and recorded one tackle each on defense and special teams.

