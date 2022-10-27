Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Don Gardner, J.J. Russell Activated from Practice Squad for Thursday Game

The Bucs are using the practice squad elevation option to shore up two spots on defense for Thursday night's game, bringing up cornerback Don Gardner and inside linebacker J.J. Russell

Oct 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

gardnerelevation

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need help to shore up a defense that has injury issues at every level, and they're getting some of it from their practice squad. On Thursday, the Buccaneers elevated cornerback Don Gardner and inside linebacker J.J. Russell to the active roster, making them eligible to play in their game later that night against the Baltimore Ravens.

Gardner joins a cornerback group that was otherwise down to three healthy players: Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum and Dee Delaney. Russell fills out a linebacker group that was also down to three men – Lavonte David, Devin White and Olakunle Fatukasi – after second-year man K.J. Britt landed on injured reserve earlier this week.

The NFL introduced the elevation option in 2020, which allows teams to activate up to two players from their practice squad for each game. Each player on the practice squad can be elevated up to three times during the regular season and an unlimited amount of times in the postseason. After the game, elevated players automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers.

This is the first elevation of the season for both Gardner and Russell, each of whom joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie in May.

Gardner (6-1, 180) played in all three preseason games for the Buccaneers and recorded the team's only interception in that span. He also logged three tackles and a pass defensed and made two stops on special teams. Gardner played his college ball at South Dakota State, where he earned first-team all-conference honors in his junior season, when he helped lead the Jackrabbits to the FCS national title game. He appeared in 48 games over five seasons at SDSU, recording 133 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four interceptions, 20 passes defensed, one fumble recovery and a blocked kick. He also scored two defensive touchdowns.

Russell (6-1, 225) also played in all three preseason games for the Bucs, finishing second on the team with 12 tackles. He also registered two quarterback hits and made one stop on special teams. At Memphis, Russell appeared in 61 games with 50 starts over five seasons, racking up 306 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one blocked kick. He was named a first-team all-conference performer in his final season at Memphis after ranking fourth in the nation in solo tackles per game and ninth in total tackles per game.

Related Content

news

Bucs Promote S Nolan Turner to Active Roster

Rookie safety Nolan Turner has been signed to the active roster off the practice squad, a move that helps address an injury-induced shortage in the Bucs' secondary

news

Bucs Move K.J. Britt to Injured Reserve

An ankle injury sustained on Sunday in Charlotte has forced second-year ILB K.J. Britt to injured reserve, leaving the Buccaneers thin at the position and without one of their most active special teams players

news

Josh Wells Activated from IR, Carlton Davis Downgraded to Out

The Bucs restored some depth to their O-Line on Saturday by activating T Josh Wells but also saw the secondary take a hit with CB Carlton Davis moving from questionable to out on the injury report

news

Anthony Chesley and Nolan Turner Activated For Second Week in a Row

With Logan Ryan, Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting all sidelined by injuries the Buccaneers have temporarily added to their secondary depth for Sunday's game by elevating CB Anthony Chesley and S Nolan Turner from the practice squad

news

Josh Wells Set to Return to Practice

The Bucs have designated T Josh Wells for return from injured reserve, meaning he is likely to be activated within the next three weeks…The team also re-signed TE David Wells to the practice squad

news

Logan Ryan Moved to Injured Reserve

Veteran S Logan Ryan will miss at least four games due to the foot injury that has already kept him out of two after the Buccaneers placed him on I.R. on Tuesday

news

DBs Anthony Chesley, Nolan Turner Activated for Bucs-Steelers Game

With their secondary potentially thinned by injuries on Sunday in Pittsburgh, the Buccaneers have elevated third-year CB and rookie S Nolan Turner from the practice squad, making them eligible to play in the game

news

Bucs Add CB Quandre Mosely to Practice Squad

With depth at the position a potential concern in Week Six, the Buccaneers added a third cornerback to their practice squad Wednesday, signing rookie Quandre Mosely, a Kentucky product

news

Bucs Promote OLB Genard Avery to Active Roster

Former Eagles linebacker Genard Avery was signed off the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Tuesday and former Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert took his spot on the practice squad

news

Bucs Release ILB Kenny Young

On Monday, Tampa Bay released veteran ILB Kenny Young, who had played on special teams in each of the past four games

news

Bucs Activate Two Practice Squad Receivers for Falcons Game

With three veteran wideouts questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta, the Bucs elevated rookies Kaylon Geiger and Deven Thompkins from the practice squad Saturday to give them additional options at the position

Advertising