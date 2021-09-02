Bucs Activate Ryan Succop, Add to Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came back from their four days off for the players with a round of roster moves, including the activation of veteran kicker Ryan Succop from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Prior to resuming practice on Thursday morning, the Buccaneers also placed first-year guard John Molchon on the injured reserve list. That balanced the return of Succop to the active roster, keeping the team at the regular-season limit of 53 players. Tampa Bay still has three players on the COVID list: defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and offensive linemen Nick Leverett and Earl Watson. Additional moves will be necessary if and when those three are activated.

The Buccaneers also added four players to their practice squad on Thursday after filling 10 of their 16 spots on Wednesday. Joining that unit are outside linebacker Ladarius Hamilton, wide receiver Jaydon Mickens, safety Andrew Adams and defensive back Troy Wagner. Hamilton and Mickens were among the players the team waived or released on Tuesday to get down to the 53-man limit. Adams and Wagner come to the Buccaneers from the Eagles and Rams, respectively.

Adams was a member of the Buccaneers' 2020 Super Bowl LV-winning team but he signed with the Eagles as an unrestricted free agent this past March. Philadelphia released the veteran safety in Tuesday's cutdown to 53. Adams first joined the Buccaneers as a free agent signing in late September of 2018 after he had been waived by the New York Giants. He appeared in 13 games for the Bucs that season, with four starts, and picked off four passes, including three in a single game against Carolina to tie a team record. Adams started 11 games in 2019 then signed with the Detroit Lions in free agency before returning to Tampa last September.

Mickens was the team's primary return man for much of the 2020 season but lost a competition to retain that job in 2021 to rookie wideout Jaelon Darden. Hamilton came to the Buccaneers in May as a waiver claim from Dallas after spending all of last year on the Cowboys' practice squad.