Scotty Miller Activated from Injured Reserve

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated Scotty Miller from the injured reserve list on Tuesday, clearing the way for the third-year wideout to return to game action after missing seven games due to a turf toe injury. To make room for Miller on the 53-man roster, the Buccaneers waived long-snapper Carson Tinker.

Miller suffered his foot injury in a Week Three game against the Rams in Los Angeles. He was placed on injured reserve on September 29 but designated to return to practice on November 2. Miller has practiced with the team during the past two weeks and on Saturday Head Coach Bruce Arians deemed that he had shown enough to be ready to return to action.

Miller had just two catches for 11 yards before his injury but he proved to be a dangerous deep threat over his first two seasons after arriving as a sixth-round draft pick in 2019. During the Buccaneers' run to the Super Bowl title in 2020, Miller caught 33 passes for 501 yards (15.2-yard average) and four touchdowns during the regular season. He also turned in one of the Buccaneers' most important plays during the postseason, a 39-yard touchdown grab just before halftime in the NFC Championship Game in Green Bay.

In all, Miller has played in 29 games with seven starts and has contributed 48 catches for 712 yards and four touchdowns. He has also carried the ball five times for 30 yards.