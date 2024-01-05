Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Activate WR Rakim Jarrett from I.R.

Rookie WR Rakim Jarrett is returning to the active roster after a six-week stint on injured reserve and could be active for Sunday's critical game at Carolina

Jan 05, 2024 at 11:46 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Jarrett

Rookie wide receiver Rakim Jarrett is returning from a six-game stint on injured reserve in time to potentially contribute to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' efforts to clinch a division title on Sunday.

On Friday, the Buccaneers activated Jarrett from I.R. near the end of the three-week window in which he could practice with the team without counting against the roster limit. He had first landed on injured reserve on November 22 after sustaining a quad injury in a game at San Francisco in Week 11. To make room for Jarrett on the 53-man roster, the Buccaneers waived defensive lineman Deadrin Senat.

Jarrett made Tampa Bay's opening-day roster as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland. He played in each of the first 10 games of the season before suffering his injury, catching four passes for 60 yards. That included a 41-yard reception against the 49ers that was the longest play on a fourth-quarter touchdown drive. Jarrett has also recorded one tackle on special teams.

Jarrett is listed on the Bucs' injury report for Sunday's game as questionable but he was a full participant in all three practices this week.

The Buccaneers now have six receivers on the active roster, with starters Mike Evans and Chris Godwin backed up by Jarrett, Trey Palmer, Devin Thompkins and David Moore. Palmer, who has served as the primary third receiver for most of the season, is listed on the injury report as questionable due to a hip injury and was limited in practice on Friday.

Senat has split the bulk of the 2023 season between the Buccaneers' practice squad and active roster. He was first signed to the practice squad in Week Three and stayed on that unit for 12 weeks. On three occasions, he was elevated from the practice squad to be active on game day, and he played in two of those games. He was then promoted to the active roster in Week 14 and has appeared in one more game. He has recorded one tackle on defense.

Related Content

news

Bucs Elevate CB Pitts, TE Wells for Saints Game

The Bucs addressed two positions that were down a player due to injuries by activating CB Derrek Pitts and TE David Wells for Sunday's game against the Saints
news

Rakim Jarrett Designated to Return from IR

The Buccaneers opened a 21-day window on Wednesday for rookie WR Rakim Jarrett to practice with the team, during which he can be added back to the active roster at any time
news

Bucs Promote DL Deadrin Senat, Elevate Two Defensive Backs

The Buccaneers added gameday depth on defense for Sunday's game in Green Bay by signing DL Deadrin Senat to the active roster and using practice squad elevation options on S Richard LeCounte and CB Derrek Pitts
news

Bucs Waive Ke'Shawn Vaughn

The Buccaneers waived running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn on Friday but did not immediately fill the resulting vacancy on their 53-man roster
news

Bucs Promote WR David Moore to the Active Roster

WR David Moore was signed to the active roster from the practice squad on Wednesday during a series of roster moves that also included the return of long-snapper Evan Deckers
news

Bucs Elevate David Moore, Deadrin Senat for Falcons Game

The Bucs activated WR David Moore and DL Deadrin Senat from the practice squad on Saturday, and both could address depth chart shortages on Sunday in Atlanta
news

Short at Receiver, Bucs Elevate Ryan Miller and David Moore

With Rakim Jarrett on injured reserve and Chris Godwin questionable with a neck injury, the Buccaneers shored up their receiver depth for Sunday's game by elevating Ryan Miller and David Moore from the practice squad
news

Bucs Promote Pat O'Connor, Put Mike Greene on IR

With a calf injury forcing DL Mike Greene to the injured reserve list, the Bucs signed Pat O'Connor off their practice squad to maintain depth along the defensive front
news

Bucs Promote CB Keenan Isaac to Active Roster

Rookie CB Keenan Isaac has been signed to the 53-man roster off the practice squad, adding depth while Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis deal with injuries, and TE David Wells returns to take that practice squad spot
news

J.J. Russell Promoted to Active Roster Among Round of Moves

The Bucs signed LB J.J. Russell to their 53-man roster on Wednesday, waived TE David Wells and made a number of other changes to the practice squad
news

Bucs Add Former Bills Safety Jaquan Johnson to Practice Squad

The Bucs switched out one spot on their 16-man practice squad Wednesday, signing fifth-year S Jaquan Johnson and releasing first-year DL C.J. Brewer
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Panthers in Week 18 

The Buccaneers will take on the Panthers in Week 18 in a win-or-go-home divisional matchup. Here are five players to watch

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Jan. 5: Six Players Listed as Questionable 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 18 matchup 

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 

The Buccaneers will face the Panthers on Sunday in a win-or-go-home battle. Find out how to view the action

Bucs Activate WR Rakim Jarrett from I.R.

Rookie WR Rakim Jarrett is returning to the active roster after a six-week stint on injured reserve and could be active for Sunday's critical game at Carolina

Todd Bowles: Baker Mayfield 'Ready to Go' in Regular Season Finale | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 18 practice. HC Bowles discussed QB Baker Mayfield's status heading into Carolina and the team's mentality with the division on the line.

Bucs Expect to Be at Full Strength Against Panthers | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in January 2024

It's Do-or-Die Time | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about win-or-go-home games in team history, Antoine Winfield Jr. and the Pro Bowl, Baker Mayfield's ribs and more

2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Panthers, Week 18

The Bucs finish the regular season with a game in Charlotte Sunday that will determine whether or not they are still playing next weekend, against a Panthers team that took them down to the wire in Week 13

Bucs vs. Panthers Preview, 'For All the Marbles' | Tampa Two

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into the previous game against the Saints, potential matchups vs. Carolina and keys to win the NFC South.

Week 18 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Panthers

See which team is favored by league-wide experts 

In Case You Missed It: January 5, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 18 of the 2023 regular season

Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Remarkable 2023 Season, Reaction to Him Not Being Named a Pro Bowl Starter | Brianna's Blitz

An overview of Antoine Winfield Jr.'s stellar campaign in 2023, warranting high praise around the NFL

Dave Canales Previews Bucs vs. Panthers, 'All or Nothing' | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media following Week 18's Thursday practice. OC Canales discussed his belief in the team, WR Mike Evans heading to the Pro Bowl and the 'championship' mindset heading into Week 18 vs. Carolina.

Mike Evans on Heading to His Fifth Pro Bowl | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Mike Evans spoke to the media following Week 18's Thursday practice. WR Evans discussed helping the Bucs get to the playoffs and  his appreciation to be heading to Orlando.

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Jan. 4: Baker Mayfield Upgrades to Limited Participation 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 18 matchup 

Mike Evans Named to Pro Bowl for Fifth Time

WR Mike Evans, who leads the NFL in touchdown receptions, is headed back to the Pro Bowl Games after earning his fifth all-star selection…Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tristan Wirfs are among the Bucs who were named alternates

Shaquil Barrett Selected as Buccaneers Ed Block Courage Award Recipient 

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett was selected by his teammates as the club's 2023 Ed Block Courage Award recipient

Photos from Bucs Practice - January 4

View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on 01/04/2024

Bucs Looking to Punch Playoff Ticket vs. Panthers, Pro Bowl Preview | Bucs Insider 

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discusses the 2024 Pro Bowl roster, major milestone and look ahead to Bucs vs. Panthers.

NFC South at Stake, 'Win or Go Home' | Path to the Playoffs 2023

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips break down the current state of the NFC and playoff matchups if the season ended today.
Advertising