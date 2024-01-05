Bucs Activate WR Rakim Jarrett from I.R.

Rookie wide receiver Rakim Jarrett is returning from a six-game stint on injured reserve in time to potentially contribute to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' efforts to clinch a division title on Sunday.

On Friday, the Buccaneers activated Jarrett from I.R. near the end of the three-week window in which he could practice with the team without counting against the roster limit. He had first landed on injured reserve on November 22 after sustaining a quad injury in a game at San Francisco in Week 11. To make room for Jarrett on the 53-man roster, the Buccaneers waived defensive lineman Deadrin Senat.

Jarrett made Tampa Bay's opening-day roster as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland. He played in each of the first 10 games of the season before suffering his injury, catching four passes for 60 yards. That included a 41-yard reception against the 49ers that was the longest play on a fourth-quarter touchdown drive. Jarrett has also recorded one tackle on special teams.

Jarrett is listed on the Bucs' injury report for Sunday's game as questionable but he was a full participant in all three practices this week.

The Buccaneers now have six receivers on the active roster, with starters Mike Evans and Chris Godwin backed up by Jarrett, Trey Palmer, Devin Thompkins and David Moore. Palmer, who has served as the primary third receiver for most of the season, is listed on the injury report as questionable due to a hip injury and was limited in practice on Friday.