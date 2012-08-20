Bucs Add Former Bengal Shipley to WR Corps





The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have claimed third-year wide receiver Jordan Shipley off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals. To make room for Shipley on their 90-man preseason roster, the Buccaneers released fifth-year wide receiver Wallace Wright.

On Friday, Shipley was waived by the Bengals, for whom he had played his first two NFL seasons, displaying tremendous promise. A third round pick in the 2010 draft, the former University of Texas star stepped immediately into a significant role in the Cincinnati passing attack as a rookie, catching 52 passes for 600 yards and three touchdowns. After appearing in 15 games and starting four in 2010, Shipley suffered a knee injury just two weeks into his second NFL season and spent the remainder of 2011 on injured reserve.

The 6-0, 188-pound Shipley proved to be a serious weapon out of the slot for the Bengals two seasons ago. He spent much of this past offseason recovering from his injury but was cleared to participate fully in training camp. He appeared in each of Cincinnati's first two preseason games, recording one catch for four yards.

At Texas, Shipley finished his career as the Longhorns' all-time leader in receptions, with 248, and his receiving yardage (3,191) and touchdown (33) totals rank second in school history. Forming a prolific combination with current Cleveland Browns quarterback Colt McCoy, Shipley was named an All-American twice and in 2009 was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which honors the nation's top collegiate receiver.