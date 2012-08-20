Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Add Former Bengal Shipley to WR Corps

On Monday afternoon, Tampa Bay claimed third-year WR Jordan Shipley off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals and released WR Wallace Wright

Aug 20, 2012 at 10:34 AM
Shipley08_20_12_1_t.jpg


The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have claimed third-year wide receiver Jordan Shipley off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals.  To make room for Shipley on their 90-man preseason roster, the Buccaneers released fifth-year wide receiver Wallace Wright.

On Friday, Shipley was waived by the Bengals, for whom he had played his first two NFL seasons, displaying tremendous promise.  A third round pick in the 2010 draft, the former University of Texas star stepped immediately into a significant role in the Cincinnati passing attack as a rookie, catching 52 passes for 600 yards and three touchdowns.  After appearing in 15 games and starting four in 2010, Shipley suffered a knee injury just two weeks into his second NFL season and spent the remainder of 2011 on injured reserve.

The 6-0, 188-pound Shipley proved to be a serious weapon out of the slot for the Bengals two seasons ago.  He spent much of this past offseason recovering from his injury but was cleared to participate fully in training camp.  He appeared in each of Cincinnati's first two preseason games, recording one catch for four yards.

At Texas, Shipley finished his career as the Longhorns' all-time leader in receptions, with 248, and his receiving yardage (3,191) and touchdown (33) totals rank second in school history.  Forming a prolific combination with current Cleveland Browns quarterback Colt McCoy, Shipley was named an All-American twice and in 2009 was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which honors the nation's top collegiate receiver.

The Buccaneers signed Wright on May 17.  The former New York Jet played in the Bucs' first two preseason games and recorded one catch for 13 yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs Re-Sign 10 Practice Squad Players for 2023

On Monday, the Buccaneers signed 12 of their 16 practice squad players to futures contracts, which will take effect at the beginning of the 2023 season

news

Ryan Jensen Activated from Injured Reserve

Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen is eligible to play for the Buccaneers in Monday night's Wild Card round game against the Cowboys after coming off injured reserve and returning to the active roster

news

Ulysees Gilbert Promoted as Anthony Chesley Heads to I.R.

A hamstring injury suffered late in Sunday's game in Atlanta has forced CB Anthony Chesley to injured reserve, opening a spot for ILB Ulysees Gilbert to move up from the practice squad…Rookie CB Duron Lowe joins the practice squad

news

Bucs Activate OLB Ifeadi Odenigbo, T Justin Skule from Practice Squad

The Buccaneers have elevated OLB Ifeadi Odenigbo and T Justin Skule from the practice squad, making them eligible to play in Sunday's game in Atlanta

news

Ryan Jensen Designated to Return from IR

Buccaneers Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen could be eligible to return to action soon after being designated to return from injured reserve, opening up a 21-day window in which he can practice with the team

news

Bucs Place Josh Wells on I.R., Promote J.J. Russell

T Josh Wells landed on injured reserve Tuesday due to a knee injury suffered on Sunday…The Bucs also promoted ILB J.J. Russell to the active roster and added T Dylan Cook and OLB Ifeadi Odenigbo to the practice squad

news

Bucs Activate J.J. Russell, Justin Skule

The Buccaneers have elevated ILB J.J. Russell and T Justin Skule from the practice squad, making both players eligible to play on Sunday against the Cardinals

news

Bucs Promote Deven Thompkins to Active Roster

The Buccaneers signed WR Deven Thompkins to the 53-man roster because he is out of practice squad elevation options, an indication that he will continue to handle the team's kick return duties

news

Bucs Promote CB Anthony Chesley to Active Roster

With injuries piling up in the secondary, the Buccaneers have signed second-year CB Anthony Chesley off their practice squad to the 53-man roster

news

Bucs Waive Rookie LB Olakunle Fatukasi

The Buccaneers waived inside linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi on Tuesday and did not make a corresponding move, creating an open spot on the 53-man roster

news

Bucs Activate K.J. Britt, Elevate Two from Practice Squad

ILB K.J. Britt returns to action after missing five games while on injured reserve, and the rookie duo of WR Deven Thompkins and S Nolan Turner could play on Sunday after being activated from the practice squad

news

K.J. Britt Designated to Return from I.R.

The Buccaneers could soon have some reinforcement in the middle of their defense as second-year ILB K.J. Britt can now be activated from injured reserve at any point over the next three weeks

Advertising