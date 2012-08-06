Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Add LS DePaolo, Waive TE Coffman

Tampa Bay switched out one spot on its 90-man camp roster on Monday morning, signing rookie long-snapper Andrew DePaolo and waiving third-year TE Chase Coffman

Aug 06, 2012 at 03:24 AM
DePaolo08_06_12_2_t.jpg


The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are working to create depth all over the roster during their 2012 training camp, even at the most specialized positions.

On Monday, the team signed rookie long-snapper Andrew DePaola, who played his college ball at Rutgers under current Bucs' Head Coach Greg Schiano.  To make room for DePaola on the 90-man roster, the Buccaneers waived third-year tight end Chase Coffman.

DePaola becomes the second long-snapper on the Bucs' camp roster, joining established veteran Andrew Economos, who is healthy and was fully involved in practice on Monday morning.  Economos has handled the team's long-snapping duties for most of the past six seasons.

DePaola remains a league rookie even though he finished his collegiate career in 2009, as Monday marked his first official NFL transaction.  He has had tryouts with several teams in the interim.

The 6-2, 205-pound DePaola began his college career at Rutgers as a walk-on quarterback, but gained his first playing time by taking over the job of holder on placekicks.  His passing skills helped him throw a 15-yard touchdown on a fake field goal to upset then-No. 2 South Florida in 2007. Eventually, he switched to wide receiver and worked his way up into the team's rotation of pass-catchers.  During his junior year, he seamlessly moved from holder to long-snapper during a game when the Scarlet Knights' main long-snapper, Jeremy Branch, suffered an injury.

The Buccaneers signed Coffman, a former University of Missouri standout, in February.  He had previously spent two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals after entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2009.  Monday's roster maneuvers still leave the Buccaneers with six players at the tight end position: Dallas Clark, Luke Stocker, Zack Pianalto, Collin Franklin, Drake Dunsmore and Danny Noble.  Dunsmore and Noble are each actually designated as fullback/tight end on the Bucs' roster, as is incumbent fullback starter Erik Lorig.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs Activate J.J. Russell, Justin Skule

The Buccaneers have elevated ILB J.J. Russell and T Justin Skule from the practice squad, making both players eligible to play on Sunday against the Cardinals

news

Bucs Promote Deven Thompkins to Active Roster

The Buccaneers signed WR Deven Thompkins to the 53-man roster because he is out of practice squad elevation options, an indication that he will continue to handle the team's kick return duties

news

Bucs Promote CB Anthony Chesley to Active Roster

With injuries piling up in the secondary, the Buccaneers have signed second-year CB Anthony Chesley off their practice squad to the 53-man roster

news

Bucs Waive Rookie LB Olakunle Fatukasi

The Buccaneers waived inside linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi on Tuesday and did not make a corresponding move, creating an open spot on the 53-man roster

news

Bucs Activate K.J. Britt, Elevate Two from Practice Squad

ILB K.J. Britt returns to action after missing five games while on injured reserve, and the rookie duo of WR Deven Thompkins and S Nolan Turner could play on Sunday after being activated from the practice squad

news

K.J. Britt Designated to Return from I.R.

The Buccaneers could soon have some reinforcement in the middle of their defense as second-year ILB K.J. Britt can now be activated from injured reserve at any point over the next three weeks

news

Bucs Waive Jaelon Darden

The Buccaneers opened a spot on their 53-man roster on Tuesday by waiving second-year wide receiver Jaelon Darden…In addition, T Dylan Cook and CB Ryan Smith were released from the practice squad

news

Logan Ryan Activated from Injured Reserve

The Buccaneers activated veteran safety Logan Ryan from injured reserve on Monday afternoon, making him eligible to play in the game against New Orleans later that evening

news

Anthony Chesley and Ulysees Gilbert Activated For Monday Night Game

To help a couple depleted positions on defense, the Buccaneers have elevated CB Anthony Chesley and ILB Ulysees Gilbert from the practice squad, making them available to play on Monday night against the Saints

news

Logan Ryan Designated to Return from IR

The Bucs have designated S Logan Ryan to return from injured reserve, which means he can return to practice immediately and could be activated within the next three weeks

news

Bucs Make Multiple Adjustments to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers have re-signed rookie ILB J.J. Russell among a quartet of moves on Tuesday regarding their practice squad roster

news

Bucs Activate Giovani Bernard, Downgrade Leonard Fournette

The Buccaneers activated RB Giovani Bernard from injured reserve on Saturday while also downgrading RB Leonard Fournette to out for Sunday's game…In addition, ILB J.J. Russell was waived and ILB Ulysees Gilbert was elevated from the practice squad

Advertising