Bucs Add Veteran CB McDonald





The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added a little experienced depth to their secondary on Monday, signing sixth-year cornerback Brandon McDonald, who most recently played for the Detroit Lions. To make room on the 90-man preseason roster, the team released rookie cornerback Desmond Marrow.

McDonald originally entered the league as a fifth-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2007 and he spent two years as a starter on the Browns' defense. He has also played for the Lions and the Arizona Cardinals.

The 5-10, 185-pound defensive back saw his most extensive action in 2008, when he started 15 games for Cleveland and recorded five interceptions, including one he returned 98 yards for a touchdown. McDonald also contributed 75 tackles, 17 passes defensed and a forced fumble that season.

After three years in Cleveland, McDonald was released prior to the 2010 season and claimed off waivers by the Cardinals. He played two games for Arizona before being waived in October and claimed by the Lions, for whom he played six games, starting two. He made the Lions' roster again last season and got into 13 games, contributing 14 tackles, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery. Overall, McDonald has played in 69 NFL games with 29 starts and amassed 192 tackles, one sack, 40 passes defensed, eight interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

McDonald played two seasons at the University of Memphis after transferring from Jones County Junior College in Mississippi. He hails from Collins, Mississippi.